Brock Taylor Letting Services to Help Tenants Find the Ideal Rental Property at an Ideal Location

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2021 -- When hunting out for a home on rent or when looking out for a tenant for a home, both homeowners as well as individuals face quite a problem. Finding a property that suits one's budget as well as one's whims is a difficult undertaking and finding the perfect tenant who can be trusted to take care of one's home is much more difficult. This where letting agents come in. however, Finding the appropriate lettings agents in Horsham and Haywards Heath might be difficult if you don't know where to look. Brock Taylor, one the leading estate agents in Haywards Heath, helps people find the best property that suits their needs.



They are affiliated to ARLA (The Association of Residential Letting Agents) and were voted Horsham's best letting agent in 2019, by the British Property Awards too. They have a team of experienced letting agents who works hard to meet their clients' needs without any hassle. Their professionalism and experience in the property industry help them deliver the best services, irrespective of the scale and size of the property.



Talking about their services, a representative of the company stated, "Whether you are looking for somewhere to move into immediately or have a bit of time to really think about your requirements, we are confident that we will be able to find the ideal property for you, we're also have longer opening hours than most of our competitors too, so it should be easier to contact us and arrange viewings."



Brock Taylor is a well-known estate agent in Haywards Heath, with a large customer base thanks to its accurate and timely appraisals, as well as other property-related services that have aided landowners, purchasers, developers, landlords, and anyone wishing to buy, sell, or rent residential property. They have a specialised staff of professional agents who assist clients by providing the most appropriate solutions and services, such as property valuations.



About Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based around honesty, success, and strong customer service, together with traditional family values are just a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who between them have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience, the company has grown to be the market-leaders in the Horsham area, consistently outselling its competitors. This has helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex, by The UK Property Awards, for 10 consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



For more information, please visit: https://www.brocktaylor.co.uk



Social Media Profiles



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrockTaylorproperty

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brocktaylor.estate.agents/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brock-taylor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqQzj12H5lwcwJGOChZfFQ5



Contact Details



2-6 East Street, Horsham,

West Sussex, RH12 1HL.

Phone (Sales): 01403 272022

Phone (Lettings): 01403 272002



26 The Broadway, Haywards Heath,

West Sussex, RH16 3AL

Phone: 01444 474447

Email (Sales): sales@brocktaylor.co.uk

Email (Lettings): lettings@brocktaylor.co.uk