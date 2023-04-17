Brock Taylor Offers Landlord Insurance and Rent Protection Services, Ensuring Steady Income for Landlords

2-6 East Street, Horsham, West Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2023 -- Brock Taylor, a leading letting agent in Horsham, offers landlord insurance and rent protection services to help ensure a steady income for landlords, despite any unexpected events befalling tenants. Their services are designed to provide landlords with financial protection if a tenant cannot pay rent. Their services include helping screen tenants for creditworthiness and providing landlords with guaranteed rental payments if a tenant defaults on rent. They cover various costs associated with tenant defaults, such as legal fees for eviction proceedings, lost rental income, and damages to the property.



Their services are designed to protect the landlord's financial interests and are often recommended for those who rely on rental income as a significant source of revenue. They provide peace of mind to landlords concerned about the financial risks of renting out their property. The services involve the landlord paying a premium to the service provider in exchange for coverage if a tenant defaults on rent payments. Landlords looking for landlord insurance and rent protection services for their properties can check out Brock Taylor's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We always recommend that our landlords take out a rent guarantee insurance, preferably with a zero-policy excess and built-in legal fees, which is what we can offer. The policy we recommend is extensive, as it covers any outstanding rent owed by the tenant, during the tenancy and until after vacant possession has been obtained. It also includes an additional budget for damages, repairs, and legal costs."



Brock Taylor is one of the most reputed real estate service providers in West Sussex and has gained a large customer base due to their top-notch services with reliable and accurate valuations that have helped clients get an excellent value for the properties they own. Apart from property valuation, they offer several other sought-after services like landlord insurance, letting, tenant finding, sales, property conveyance and many more.



About Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based on honesty, success, vital customer service, and traditional family values is a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience: the company has grown to be the market leader in the Horsham area, consistently outselling its competitors. These factors have helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex by The UK Property Awards for ten consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



For more information, please visit: https://www.brocktaylor.co.uk



Social Media Profiles



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrockTaylorproperty

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brocktaylor.estate.agents/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brock-taylor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqQzj12H5lwcwJGOChZfFQ5



Contact Details



Brock Taylor

2-6 East Street, Horsham,

West Sussex, RH12 1HL.

Phone (Sales): 01403 272022

Phone (Lettings): 01403 272002



Brock Taylor

26 The Broadway, Haywards Heath,

West Sussex, RH16 3AL

Phone: 01444 474447

Email (Sales): sales@brocktaylor.co.uk

Email (Lettings): lettings@brocktaylor.co.uk