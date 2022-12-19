Brock Taylor Offers Landlord Insurance and Rent Protection with Zero-Policy Excess and Built-in Legal Fees

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- Brock Taylor, a reputable real estate agency in Horsham, offers landlord insurance and rent protection with zero-policy excess and built-in legal fees. Their services cover landlords' rental property against loss or damage, including liability coverage if a tenant sues the landlord for property damage or injury, as well as for losses due to natural disasters, vandalism, or theft. They also provide insurance that covers rental income if a tenant fails to pay rent or vacates the property early. It includes coverage for legal expenses and costs associated with evicting a tenant.



Their services are specifically designed to protect the property owners from financial loss due to damage to the property caused by tenants or other third parties. Their insurance protects landlords from financial losses associated with owning and renting out property. The insurance product is designed to help protect landlords from the financial losses related to tenant rent defaults and provide landlords with a financial cushion against unexpected rent losses. Landlords looking for landlord insurance and rent protection can check Brock Taylor's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "At Brock Taylor, we always recommend that our landlords' take out a rent guarantee insurance, preferably with a zero-policy excess and built-in legal fees, which is what we can offer. The policy we recommend is extensive, as it covers any outstanding rent owed by the tenant, during the tenancy and until after vacant possession has been obtained. It also includes an additional budget for damages and repairs and the legal cost needed to get vacant possession."



Brock Taylor is one of the most reputed real estate service providers in West Sussex. He has gained a massive customer base due to their top-notch services and reliable and accurate valuations that have helped clients get excellent value for their property. Apart from property valuation, they offer several other sought-after services like landlord insurance, letting, tenant finding, sales, property conveyance and many more.



About Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based on honesty, success, and vital customer service, together with traditional family values, are just a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience: the company has grown to be the market leader in the Horsham area, consistently outselling its competitors. These factors have helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex by The UK Property Awards for ten consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



