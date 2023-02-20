Brock Taylor Offers Online Mortgage Calculator Tool Providing Individuals with Approximate Figures for Mortgages

2-6 East Street, Horsham, West Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2023 -- Brock Taylor, a prominent real estate agency in Horsham, offers an online mortgage calculator tool providing individuals with approximate figures for mortgages. The tool provides individuals with their estimated monthly mortgage payments based on the purchase price, deposit, interest rate, and repayment period. The tool also calculates how much interest will be paid over the life of the loan and can help borrowers determine how different repayment scenarios could impact their mortgage payments. You can adjust the mortgage term, interest rate and deposit to understand how those affect your monthly payments.



Simple to use and easy to understand, the tool can help prospective home loan borrowers understand the different aspects of the mortgage. Once you have determined a budget for your new home, you can look through Brock Taylor's selection of properties in Horsham and surrounding areas, including Broadbridge Heath, Southwater, Mannings Heath, Warnham, and Slinfold. The calculator can help potential mortgage borrowers prepare for the process with all the information required when applying for a mortgage at a lender. Individuals looking to calculate their mortgage payments can see Brock Taylor's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Simply fill out your details, and our mortgage calculator will help you to find out how much you can borrow and determine what your monthly repayments are likely to be. This information can help you to understand which properties are within your budget and narrow down your search to likely options for your next home. Our tool is designed to indicate your approximate mortgage figure and should not be viewed as a formal quote."



Brock Taylor is one of the most sought-after providers of real estate services in West Sussex. The company has gained a massive customer base in the county by providing comprehensive real estate services at highly competitive prices. In addition to mortgage calculator services, the company also offers many other services, including property sales, conveyancing, probate valuation, lettings, landlord insurance, and many more.



About Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based on honesty, success, and vital customer service, together with traditional family values, are just a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience: the company has grown to be the market leader in the Horsham area, consistently outselling its competitors. These factors have helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex by The UK Property Awards for ten consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



