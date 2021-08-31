Brock Taylor Offers Online Property Valuation Services Helping People to Get the Value of Their Houses or Flats

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- A reputable real estate agency in Horsham, Brock Taylor offers online property valuation services to help people get exact value estimates for houses or flats. They have a team of professionals who provides advice and direction on a wide range of property-related matters, including buying or selling property, either for investment or as a home. They focus on providing clients with rigorous market-leading advice which goes far beyond simply reporting a value. They undertake thousands of valuations each year either on a one-off or repeat basis.



They provide bespoke property valuation advice to lenders, funds, property companies, private individuals, and the public sector. They have an absolute commitment to collaboration and best practice which ensures that clients obtain maximum benefit from our knowledge, expertise, and global alignment. Their valuation and advisory team are dedicated to pioneering new technology and techniques, including automated valuation models with innovative digital reporting. Individuals looking for a valuation for their property can check out Brock Taylor's website for more information.



Brock Taylor is one of the most sought after providers of real estate services in the West Sussex. The company has gained a massive customer base in the county for providing comprehensive real estate services at highly competitive prices. In addition to property valuation services, the company also offers a plethora of other services including property sales, conveyancing, probate valuation, letting, landlord insurance, and many more.



Talking about their online property valuation, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Brock Taylor's easy to use online valuation tool quickly lets you see an estimate for the value of your house or flat. Understanding this gives you a benchmark for buying and selling properties in the current market. It also provides estimates for lettings – simply fill in your details to see your result. An estimate is a guide price calculated on data collected from your area. You can refine the estimate by telling us your property type and the number of bedrooms."



About Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based around honesty, success, and strong customer service, together with traditional family values are just a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who between them have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience, the company has grown to be the market-leaders in the Horsham area, consistently out-selling its competitors. This has helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex, by The UK Property Awards, for 10 consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



For more information, please visit: https://www.brocktaylor.co.uk



