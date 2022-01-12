Brock Taylor Offers Professional Advice for Selling Properties in the Current Market Scenario

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2022 -- Brock Taylor, an award-winning estate and letting agent in the UK, provides professional advice and direction to clients looking to sell their properties in the current market scenario. With their assistance, property owners can maximise the value of their new or refurbished properties and sell them swiftly at the right prices. As a renowned letting agent, Brock has been able to successfully sell properties across Horsham, Handcross, Billingshurst, Faygate, and many other locations in the UK.



A friendly, independent estate and letting agent, Brock Taylor has an outstanding team of highly skilled and talented professionals who work closely with the clients to help them sell their properties at the best prices. Their professionals follow a unique selling process to ensure the best results for their clients. Their process includes getting an accurate valuation, selecting an estate agent, instructing the solicitor, presenting the property, marketing the property, arranging the viewings, accompanying the viewings, receiving the offers, accepting the offer, exchanging the contracts and final sale.



Talking more about their services, one of their representatives stated, "Brock Taylor has been voted the leading independent estate agent for the south-east by The Sunday Times, in recognition of our professionalism, outstanding customer service and knowledge of the property industry. We are confident that we are the best estate agent in Horsham and the surrounding area to sell your property."



The best Horsham and Haywards Heath letting agent, Brock Taylor isn't the cheapest, but they are the most effective, having consistently outsold their competitors in the area. They have years of experience working in the industry and over time have dealt with a wide range of developers, including some of the UK's best-known names, as well as local or boutique developers.



Affiliated to ARLA (The Association of Residential Letting Agents), Brock Taylor aims at making their client's lives as simple and stress-free as possible, so that they can sit back and receive a regular income, with the minimum of stress or anxiety. Whatever landlords or developers are looking to achieve from selling their properties, the estate agents go the extra mile to meet those goals effectively and efficiently.



About Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based around honesty, success, and strong customer service, together with traditional family values are just a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who between them have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience. The company has grown to be the market-leaders in the Horsham area, consistently outselling its competitors. This has helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex, by The UK Property Awards, for 10 consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



For more information, please visit: https://www.brocktaylor.co.uk



