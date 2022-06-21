Brock Taylor Offers Property Selling Services to Help Owners Get the Best Price for Their Property

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2022 -- Brock Taylor, a leading letting agent in Horsham, offers property selling services to help property owners achieve the best price possible. The company has a team of experienced and qualified property experts who are well-versed in the art of property negotiation. They have helped thousands of sellers to sell their properties on the best prices. They specialise in finding potential buyers for sellers who are looking for a quick and hassle free sale. Their vast experience in the industry helps them to get the most out of any property sale.



They offer a fully managed house selling service with a personalised strategy to sell your home in the way you want it. They promote homes at a realistic price in the most efficient and hassle-free way possible, with the goal of selling them for the highest price. They provide a fair service that is geared to your unique needs, as well as ensuring that all parties involved in the sale complete it correctly. Property owners looking to sell their properties can go to Brock Taylor's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "We offer friendly professional advice and will recommend the right price to meet your timescale, but won't quote the highest price, just to gain your instructions. Instead, we use our awareness of the property market, knowledge of local trends and industry expertise to guarantee a realistic valuation and help you to achieve the best price possible. It's an approach that works and is evident through our results; we consistently negotiate sales either at, or close to, the asking price for the properties we market."



Brock Taylor is one of the most reputable real estate service providers in West Sussex and have managed to gain a large customer base due to their top-notch services with reliable and accurate valuations that have helped clients get a great value for the properties they own. Apart from property valuation, they offer several other sought-after services like landlord insurance, letting, tenant finding, sales, property conveyance and many more.



About Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based around honesty, success, and strong customer service, together with traditional family values are just a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who between them have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience. The company has grown to be the market leader in the Horsham area, consistently outselling its competitors. These factors have helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex by The UK Property Awards, for 10 consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



https://www.brocktaylor.co.uk



