Brock Taylor Offers Property Selling Services to Help Owners Receive the Right Price for Properties

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- Brock Taylor, a leading real estate agent in Horsham, offers property selling services to help property owners receive the right price for their properties. They provide you with great advice and a wealth of detailed experience to ensure you get the very best outcome when selling your most important asset. Acting as a personal 'right-hand man', they guide you through the perils and pitfalls of estate agency and aim to be your unrivalled advantage when selling your home.



They help maximise the value of your asset and help you every step of the transaction process. Their strong market knowledge, informed by in-house sector-leading research, ensures you receive the best possible service whatever you need and whenever you need it. Whether you're an owner of rural land or a commercial property, their service is always tailored and transparent to meet your needs. Property owners looking to sell their properties at high prices can visit Brock Taylor's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We are confident that we are the best estate agent in Horsham and the surrounding area to sell your property. We are a proactive agent with a positive approach to selling your property. We offer friendly professional advice and will recommend the right price to meet your timescale, but we won't quote the highest price to gain your instructions. Instead, we use our knowledge of the property market, local trends and industry expertise to guarantee a realistic valuation and help you achieve the best price possible."



Brock Taylor is a well-known estate agent in Haywards Heath, with a large customer base thanks to its accurate and timely appraisals. Their other property-related services have also aided landowners, purchasers, developers, landlords, and anyone wishing to buy, sell, or rent residential property. They have a specialised staff of professional agents who assist clients by providing the most appropriate solutions and services, such as property valuations.



About Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based on honesty, success, and strong customer service, together with traditional family values are just a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who between them have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience: the company has grown to be the market leader in the Horsham area, consistently outselling its competitors. These factors have helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex by The UK Property Awards, for 10 consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



For more information, please visit: https://www.brocktaylor.co.uk



