Brock Taylor Offers Property Selling Services to Help Property Owners Get the Best Price Possible

Horsham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- Brock Taylor, a leading estate agent in Horsham, offers property selling services to help property owners get the best price possible. With a significant focus on integrity, professionalism and people, they strive to provide outstanding customer service, offer honest and trustworthy advice, and show a genuine understanding of clients' needs. Their team is dedicated to providing quality service to help you make the most of your real estate investments. Their team is experienced in all aspects of property sales and works with you to ensure that you get the best possible price for your property.



Their team provides property owners with comprehensive support throughout the entire sales process. Their team of highly experienced, friendly real estate agents is qualified to offer you the best advice on property sales and purchases. Unlike traditional estate agents, they offer honest, effortless, and transparent service. They go the extra mile to help property owners sell their assets at the highest price possible. Property owners looking to sell their properties can check Brock Taylor's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Brock Taylor has been voted the leading independent estate agent for the south-east by The Sunday Times, in recognition of our professionalism, outstanding customer service and knowledge of the property industry. We are confident that we are the best estate agent in Horsham and the surrounding area to sell your property. We are a proactive agent with a positive approach to selling your property. Our passion, market knowledge and success set us apart from other agents."



Brock Taylor is one of the most reputed real estate service providers in West Sussex and has managed to gain a massive customer base due to their top-notch services and reliable and accurate valuations that have helped clients get an excellent value for the property they own. Apart from property sales, they offer several other sought-after services like landlord insurance, letting, tenant finding, property valuation, property conveyance and many more.



About Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based on honesty, success, and strong customer service, together with traditional family values, are just a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience: the company has grown to be the market leader in the Horsham area, consistently outselling its competitors. These factors have helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex by The UK Property Awards for ten consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



For more information, please visit: https://www.brocktaylor.co.uk



Social Media Profiles



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrockTaylorproperty

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brocktaylor.estate.agents/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brock-taylor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqQzj12H5lwcwJGOChZfFQ5



Contact Details



Brock Taylor

2-6 East Street, Horsham,

West Sussex, RH12 1HL.

Phone (Sales): 01403 272022

Phone (Lettings): 01403 272002

26 The Broadway, Haywards Heath,



Brock Taylor

West Sussex, RH16 3AL

Phone: 01444 474447

Email (Sales): sales@brocktaylor.co.uk

Email (Lettings): lettings@brocktaylor.co.uk