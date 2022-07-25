Brock Taylor Offers Property Valuation Services Helping Buyers to Get the Best Deal in the Real Estate Market

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2022 -- Brock Taylor, an independent estate and letting agent, offers property valuation services helping buyers to get the best deal in the real estate market. Their valuations services consider various factors including local market conditions, recently sold prices in your area as well as averages for neighbouring properties that are similar to yours to ensure the accuracy of the valuation. With their experience and great track record, they focus on every valuation, from the smallest to the largest, from the simplest to the most complex to ensure the best results.



They focus on providing individuals with rigorous market leading professional advice which goes far beyond simply reporting a value. Their home valuation services are the quickest and easiest way to get a rough estimate of your property's value. They provide a no-obligation service with a choice to select them as the estate or lettings agents to sell or market your property. Individuals looking for a proper evaluation of their home can go to Brock Taylor's website for more information.



Talking about their instant property valuation tool, a representative from the company stated, "Our online valuation tool quickly lets you see an estimate for the value of your house or flat. Understanding this gives you a benchmark for buying and selling properties in the current market. It also provides estimates for lettings – simply fill in your details to see your result. An estimate is a guide price calculated from data collected in your area. You can refine the estimate by telling us your property type and the number of bedrooms."



Brock Taylor is a well renowned estate agent in Haywards Heath and has gained a huge customer base due to its reliable and efficient valuations as well as property related services. The company displays many of new properties for sale or rent every month giving people a competitive edge in their search for their next home. Operated by an ever-expanding team of digital marketers and property lovers, the organisation prides itself in offering a comprehensive range of services for homeowners, buyers, and sellers.



About Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based on honesty, success, and strong customer service, together with traditional family values are just a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who between them have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience: the company has grown to be the market leader in the Horsham area, consistently outselling its competitors. These factors have helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex by The UK Property Awards, for 10 consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



