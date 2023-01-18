Brock Taylor Offers Property Valuation Services Providing a Benchmark to Individuals for Buying and Selling Properties

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- Brock Taylor, a prominent real estate agency in Horsham, offers property valuation services that provide a benchmark to individuals for buying and selling properties. The valuations are done by qualified professional appraisers with the knowledge and experience to accurately assess the value of a given property. They also use additional methods such as cost and income approaches, as well as using the services of a real estate agent to provide them with additional information about the property. Their appraisers compile the data and make an informed opinion of the property's value.



Their services can be used to determine a property's value for various purposes, including home sales, mortgages, taxes, estate planning, and investment decisions. They can provide various services, such as estimating the value of a home or commercial property, appraising land and buildings, and providing advice on investments in real estate. Their services are also used to assess the risks associated with a property and to help establish loan-to-value ratios. Property owners and buyers looking for property valuation services can check out Brock Taylor's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "You can feel confident enlisting the expertise of Brock Taylor to value and sell your home. As the number one agent in Horsham, we know how market trends affect prices in Horsham and surrounding areas to list your property at the right price. Our easy-to-use online valuation tool quickly lets you see an estimate for the value of your house or flat. Understanding this gives you a benchmark for buying and selling properties in the current market."



Brock Taylor is one of the most sought-after providers of real estate services in West Sussex. The company has gained a massive customer base in the county by providing comprehensive real estate services at highly competitive prices. In addition to property valuation services, the company also offers a plethora of other services, including property sales, conveyancing, lettings, landlord insurance, and many more.



Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based on honesty, success, and vital customer service, together with traditional family values, are just a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience: the company has grown to be the market leader in the Horsham area, consistently outselling its competitors. These factors have helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex by The UK Property Awards for ten consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



