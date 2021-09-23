West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- One of the leading house valuation agencies in Horsham, Brock Taylor offers property valuation services to determine accurate value estimates of residential property. They provide services to companies, lenders, private individuals, and others at competitive prices offering their insights on several property-related matters. They have incorporated the best technology and techniques and have utilized automated valuation models to make the process more efficient and deliver better results. They offer the best knowledge and expertise to their clients providing several other benefits in their property valuation.



They provide high-quality services with the best industry standard practices to deliver bespoke solutions to their clients. They perform thousands of valuations each year with their dedicated team of experienced professionals, providing valuable advice and assessments to customers, which helps them take the right decisions according to their needs and requirements. They have dealt with several well-known developers, industry experts and local developers which enables them to offer all-round solutions and direction irrespective of the size and scale of the development.



Brock Taylor is one of the most reputed real estate service providers in West Sussex and have managed to gain a massive customer base due to their top-notch services and reliable and accurate valuations that have helped clients get a great value for the property they own. Apart from property valuation, they offer several other sought-after services like landlord insurance, letting, tenant finding, sales, property conveyance and many more.



Talking further about their property valuation services, a representative of the company stated, "We take a no-nonsense but friendly approach to marketing your property and provide honest feedback and direction on the best way to sell your home. Whatever you are looking to achieve from selling your property, we will work hard to meet those goals. Our experienced team provides clients with advice and direction on a wide range of property related matters."



About Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based around honesty, success, and strong customer service, together with traditional family values are just a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who between them have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience, the company has grown to be the market-leaders in the Horsham area, consistently out-selling its competitors. This has helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex, by The UK Property Awards, for 10 consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



For more information, please visit: https://www.brocktaylor.co.uk



