West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- A leading real estate agency in Horsham, Brock Taylor provides expert professional advice on selling and buying residential property. Several factors can have a marked effect on property value and any unpredictable increase or decrease can cause severe losses for homeowners or investors. As a neutral property evaluator, Brock Taylor provides accurate and honest evaluations to assist clients' investment decisions while selling or buying property. Professional appraisals of property-related investments can help minimise risks and enable individuals to make informed decisions.



Based on their vast knowledge and expertise, they provide objective property valuations for a real estate sale and purchase to a wide range of clients. Their understanding of fluctuating market trends and resulting impact on real estate values provides clients with an accurate value for their listings. Their professionalism and experience in the property industry gained by working extensively with developers and industry experts, help them deliver key insights, and industry-standard solutions to their customers, irrespective of the scale and size of the property.



Talking about their services, one of the representatives of the company stated, "You can feel confident enlisting the expertise of Brock Taylor to value and sell your home. As the number one agent in Horsham, we know how market trends are affecting prices in Horsham and surrounding areas to list your property at the right price."



Brock Taylor is a well renowned estate agent in Haywards Heath and has gained a huge customer base due to its reliable and efficient valuations as well as property related services. This has helped landowners, buyers, developers, landlords and all others looking to buy, sell or rent residential property. They have a dedicated team of experienced agents that help clients by offering the right solutions and services including property valuations.



About Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based around honesty, success, and strong customer service, together with traditional family values are just a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who between them have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience. The company has grown to be the market-leaders in the Horsham area, consistently outselling its competitors. This has helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex, by The UK Property Awards, for 10 consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



For more information, please visit: https://www.brocktaylor.co.uk



Social Media Profiles



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrockTaylorproperty

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brocktaylor.estate.agents/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brock-taylor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqQzj12H5lwcwJGOChZfFQ5



Contact Details



2-6 East Street, Horsham,

West Sussex, RH12 1HL.

Phone (Sales): 01403 272022

Phone (Lettings): 01403 272002



26 The Broadway, Haywards Heath,

West Sussex, RH16 3AL

Phone: 01444 474447

Email (Sales): sales@brocktaylor.co.uk

Email (Lettings): lettings@brocktaylor.co.uk