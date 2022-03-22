Brock Taylor Provides Mortgage Calculator to Help Prospective Home Loan Borrowers Understand the Different Aspects of the Loan

Horsham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2022 -- Brock Taylor, a prominent real estate agency in Horsham, provides a mortgage calculator to help prospective home loan borrowers understand the different aspects of the mortgage. The calculator can help potential mortgage borrowers prepare for the process with all the information that may be required when applying for a mortgage at a bank or a lender. Their mortgage calculator tools are designed to help make things easier for you giving you an idea of how much you could borrow and see how changes to your mortgage could affect your repayments.



To use their mortgage calculators, all you need to do is provide information about your purchase price, deposit, interest rate, and the repayment period. With just a few quick questions, their online mortgage calculator will give you an idea of how much your monthly payment would be. Their tool is designed to indicate your approximate mortgage repayment figure and should not be viewed as a formal quote. Buyers looking to calculate their mortgage can go to Brock Taylor's website for more information.



Talking about their mortgage calculator, a representative of the company stated, "Have you seen a property that you like or have just started looking into buying your first property but aren't sure how much you could borrow? Use our straightforward mortgage calculator to help you budget for your property purchase. Simply fill out your details and our mortgage calculator will help you to find out how much you can borrow and determine what your monthly repayments are likely to be."



Brock Taylor is one of the most sought-after providers of real estate services in West Sussex. The company has gained a massive customer base in the county by providing comprehensive real estate services at highly competitive prices. In addition to mortgage calculator services, the company also offers a plethora of other services including property sales, conveyancing, probate valuation, lettings, landlord insurance, and many more.



About Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor is an independent estate agent with a long history of success. An ethos based around honesty, success, and strong customer service, together with traditional family values are just a few of the traits the company still prides itself on today. Now under the management of directors Peter & Lucy Maskell, who between them have more than 50 years of estate & letting agency experience. The company has grown to be the market-leaders in the Horsham area, consistently outselling its competitors. These factors have helped Brock Taylor to receive more than 30 industry awards since 2010, including being voted the best agent in West Sussex by The UK Property Awards, for 10 consecutive years and the UK's best single office estate agency by The Negotiator Magazine.



https://www.brocktaylor.co.uk



