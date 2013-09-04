Fast Market Research recommends "Brodalumab (Psoriasis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Psoriasis is an incurable genetic, systemic, inflammatory, and chronic skin disorder with an overall prevalence of 2-3% worldwide (Perera et al., 2012). Specifically, adult plaque psoriasis is the focus of this report and is defined using the 2013 International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) diagnostic code L40.0. There are no long-term effective therapies for Psoriasis (PsO), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that biologics are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of their immunosuppressant nature and lack of understanding as to their exact mechanism of action.
Amgen/AstraZeneca's brodalumab is an IL-17 receptor (IL-17RA) humanized mAb for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Brodalumab's MOA is different from Lilly's ixekizumab in that brodalumab antagonizes and binds with high affinity to IL-17RA. Blocking this cytokine also inhibits the biological activity of IL-17A, IL-17F, IL-17A/F heterodimer, and IL-17E (interleukin-25).
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Scope
- Overview of Psoriasis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Brodalumab including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Brodalumab for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia and Brazil
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Psoriasis
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Brodalumab performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Brodalumab from 2012-2022 in top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil and China)
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