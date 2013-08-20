Brody Chemical's New CEO Puts Loyalty First in Fresh Approach to Business

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- The chemical manufacturing industry has had a challenging competitive landscape shift in recent years with the general public. Many products are essential to a functioning society and yet individuals still believe they are responsible for environmental degradation. Brody Chemical’s recently appointed CEO, Mr. Liddiard, believes strong commitments are the foundations of their future successes, to both customers and the environment.



Mr Liddiard announced a number of key shifts moving forward, including an increase in the production of Ice Melt to counteract the increasingly harsh winters facing ever more Americans. Smith’s Food & Drug and Winco are just some of the most recent major partners joining the Brody team.



The company has also created an internal sales account team of dedicated executives to add value in supporting existing customers and the external sales staff. One of the most impactful change was to improve the time to get the product to the customers. Denver was the first market to launch the next day shipping and customers now get their product faster than their competitors. The tremendous success exceeded all projected expectations and other markets are in line for a similar program. They have also resolved to continue the development Brody Responsible Solutions which protect the environment from harmful CFCs and other agents.



A spokesperson for the Brody Chemical explained, “Brody Liddiard is enthusiastic to establish that this is not a time of revolutionary change but a time of consolidating the business with a renewed vigor for its existing strengths while still keeping an eye on steady and sustainable growth. The company wished to galvanize its relationships with its existing customer base so that evangelism about our service provision drives new growth as much as our innovation in the development of sustainable chemicals. As suppliers to the automotive, agricultural, industrial, institutional, hospitality and food industries, we wish to assure them all that our relationships will strengthen under the new chief executive officer.”



About Brody Chemical

Brody Chemical began in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1975. Since that time it has grown from local to a company with a sales force that covers half of the United States. Their success can be attributed to the high-quality products that are manufactured under strict quality control standards, their superior personal service and professional technical support. Brody Chemical manufactures a complete line of sanitation, institutional, industrial and maintenance chemicals for professional use. For more information, please visit: http://www.brodychemical.com/