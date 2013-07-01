Broiler Feed Market Experiencing Phenomenal Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The demand for broiler meat has increased tremendously in past few years. As a result the poultry farmers rely on packaged and nutritious feed in order to enhance the meat production. More and more integrated farming for the broiler production has emerged in recent times. Indian feed industry is all set to head for a significant growth pace in the next couple of years due to highly equipped technologically automated plants propping up in major poultry estates. Broiler feed market would post a CAGR of around 9% during 2012-2013 to 2016- 2017.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report “Indian Poultry Feed Market Forecast to 2017”, provides an in depth analysis of broiler feed market and layer feed market. Analyzing the past and present market trends, drivers, challenges and recent developments, forecast for broiler feed and layer feed markets have been drawn. Our research facilitates the historic, current, and expected future trends of broiler meat and layer production across different states, market size of layer and broiler feeds and of course, the key drivers and restraints encompassing the poultry feed market. The report encompasses certain government policies that support poultry production in India. Key players, their business and product portfolios have also been covered in the report.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Government Policies boosting Poultry Feed Industry

- Emerging Integrated Farming Business Prospects

- Southern Region leading in Broiler Feed Consumption



