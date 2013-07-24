Broken Arm Ugly Cast Blues

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Having a broken arm or leg can be depressing. It can be especially depressing when that cast doesn’t match any clothes.



That is where Couture Brands comes in. Couture Brands makes fashion cast covers, slings and other medical accessories. There is a huge selection to choose from, which means something to go with every outfit.



Couture Brands has cast covers for broken wrists, arms and legs. Sling covers of all colors and styles, and fashion face masks to replace those uncomfortable paper masks.



About Couture Brands

Couture Brands creates Fashion Medical Accessories, which are sold all over the country and internationally. Fashion slings, cast covers, face masks, and car accessories are all designed with the customer in mind. Couture Brand products provide people who want to look good and feel pretty and comfortable despite injuries, procedures, surgeries and disabilities.



For more information, visit Couture Brand’s website at http://couturebrandsusa.com.



