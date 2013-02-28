Broker-Dealer Win Helps Local Madison AL Financial Rep.

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Stephen Williams/LifeCourse Capital’s broker-dealer NEXT Financial Group Inc. (NEXT) was recently voted Broker-Dealer of the Year* and will provide the local financial services firm with additional resources to better serve the needs of the community.



“Support and assistance are two of the best aspects of my business that I provide for my customers, and I am thankful that my broker-dealer shares the same sentiment,” said Stephen Williams. “I always place the needs of my customers ahead of my own, and it is in this same manner NEXT treats the needs of my business. With their continuous efforts to help improve my practice, I am equally able to improve our community.”



LifeCourse Capital has faithfully served Madison, AL area by providing wealth management, retirement advice and investment services to help local business owners, retirees and growing families to better plan for their financial future. In fact, LifeCourse Capital not only provides financial services, but also participates in community service and charity work to better the community as a whole.



“One of my main goals is to be seen not only as a financial service representative, but as a person who genuinely cares about the well-being of our neighborhood,” said Stephen Williams. “In my opinion, I cannot serve the community without knowing the community, and one of the best ways I can do that is by remaining involved.”



About Lifecourse Capital

LifeCourse Capital is a local financial services firm assisting business owners, families and retirees to plan effectively to help reach their goals. For more information please visit http://lccapital.net.



Securities offered through NEXT Financial Group Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. LifeCourse Capital is not an affiliate of NEXT Financial Group Inc. 8331 Madison Blvd., Suite 100, Madison, AL 35758 256-489-4400.



*Based on a poll of registered representatives conducted by Investment Advisor magazine. Broker-dealers rated the highest by their representatives are awarded “Broker-Dealer (B-D) of the Year.”