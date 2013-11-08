Broker John Skinner Simplifies Online Florida Property Search with Addition of IDX Broker Software

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- IDX, Inc. is pleased to welcome Broker John Skinner of Keller Williams Realty at the Beach Team to the growing network of real estate professionals using the revolutionary IDX Broker software on their websites. Skinner now hosts a dynamic search page, synchronizing his website with thousands of Panama City MLS (PCMLS) listings instantly. The innovative search capabilities Skinner now supports on his website have forever changed the way his clients and other Florida home seekers search for properties online.



Five unique search functions give potential buyers the ability to create their own customized searches, by erecting parameters by which to perform an in-depth search of the PCMLS database. Additional tools at the disposal of home seekers include the mortgage calculator, virtual tours, and photo galleries. With IDX Broker software, potential buyers can truly engage and interact with the online PCMLS listings to find the property of their dreams.



IDX Broker not only gives home seekers the tools they need to customize their property search, it also supplies agents and brokers, like Skinner, with features to manage his professional real estate website. With his addition of an IDX solution, Skinner can be sure everything runs smoothly online, by monitoring site traffic and keeping up-to-date with PCMLS listings. All of the administrative tasks Skinner requires to run his professional real estate website are easy to find and manage, with his IDX Broker software package.



About John Skinner

John Skinner is a real estate broker with Keller Williams Realty at the Beach Team of Destin, Florida.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com.