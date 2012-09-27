BrokerStance Provides Practical Online Resources to Find a Disocunt Broker

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- BrokerStance is planning to announce publicly later today that their website provides online discount broker comparisons, unbiased reviews, and resources to help anyone select the right brokerage to meet their needs.



James MacDonald, media contact, was asked not long ago why the company created the website. "We created brokerstance.com because we realized there was no 'all-in-one' place online people could get information on various discount brokers. When allowed to compare brokers people are apt to choose the one that best meets their needs. In the past, most people chose an online discount broker by 'accidentally' landing on the brokerage website and that often was not a good match. We set out to change all that by also offering online broker reviews, which allows visitors to see what one broker can offer when compared to another".



When asked about the resources and other information the site had to offer, MacDonald said, "I was hoping I would be asked this! The site has several articles that help to give visitors the information they need when choosing a brokerage, which helps to make informed decisions. In addition, we offer broker promotion codes so that the user can get off to a great start with the online broker they select. These promo codes are fantastic deals and we scope out the brokers to find the very best before putting them on the website. We have received very positive feedback from people that have used the codes when choosing an online broker".



"BrokerStance has a "Best of" comparison chart that we are very proud to be able offer as it gives visitors the ability to see who the brokerage is, the stocks, options, broker assisted commissions, how much you need to open the brokerage account, promotion the broker has, and the last column gives the user a link to a full review of the broker, " said MacDonald. A chart like this could be prove valuable, are you finding that visitors use the chart frequently? MacDonald said enthusiastically, "Oh yes, absolutely! The chart is one of the areas of the site that visitors tell us is very useful to them since the layout is easy to understand and includes the in-depth review on each broker".



Asked about the future of the BrokerStance website, MacDonald said, "We see the future very bright with more expansion underway. The site has been getting quite a bit of exposure lately and we're thrilled to be able to offer help for those looking for online discount brokers. We plan to offer more resources and reviews so that the site is always fresh and full of useful information. Finding a broker you trust should not be that difficult and we intend to continue getting as much information as we can so our visitors can make informed decisions".



