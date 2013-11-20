Brolero LLC Adds Pantropic Hats to Their Product Line

Roanoke, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Brolero LLC is pleased to announce they have recently added classic style men’s and ladies fedora’s and Panama hats to their product line. Brolero LLC is primarily an online retail seller for the professional lifestyle. With products ranging from gifts and briefcases to office accessories, décor and furnishings, Brolero caters to the style of the professional.



“We searched a long time for a hat manufacturer with just the right combination of style and quality that meet the Brolero standard. We have found this with the Pantropic® Brand” said Nick Campagnoli, Director of Business Development at Brolero. “All the products produced by Pantropic are meticulously hand made. “The Pantropic Lite Felt® line which takes as many as 90 different steps are made completely in the US with an intense focus on detail.” That is what we mean when we say it meets the Brolero Standard.” Brolero will soon be kicking off a “Celebrate the Hat” campaign to bring awareness to the function and fashion of this accessory. “This relationship will allow us to make one more step toward providing our customer base with options to meet the business and fashion needs of professionals.”



Many professionals have expressed their love for the products offered by Brolero LLC. “I just wanted to tell you how much I love my new briefcase! It is not only extremely handsome; it is exactly the right size and meets all my needs in a carry bag. I love the line and believe this product will soar. You were a pleasure to do business with as well. Have a wonderful day.”-Donnie B.



For immediate customer service, Brolero offers love online support through the company website and offers a customer support line that can be reached at 1-877-875-9848.



About Brolero LLC

Located in Roanoke, Virginia, Brolero is a United States business that was founded by Louis Scutellaro, President and owner of Mario Industries (a US Manufacturer) and Mathew Broughton, a successful lawyer and entrepreneur. Successful attorneys around the world turn to the company for high-quality furnishings, products and gifts.



For more information, please visit http://www.brolero.com/. Those interested in the company’s products can connect with Brolero through Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest as well.