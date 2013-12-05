Brolero LLC Now Featuring New Product, Spot Sound Masking Speaker on Website

Roanoke, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- With all the privacy protection laws like HIPPA & Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act that regulate many of the professions that Brolero serves: Legal, Medical & Financial, Brolero is excited to announce the introduction of an inexpensive solution to help keep those legal, financial and doctor/ patient consultations private. Brolero LLC now features the Spot Sound Masking Speaker, made by Valcom. The spot sound masking speaker can be purchased for $149, making it an affordable purchase for those who wish to keep certain information discreet.



The spot sound masking speaker, which can be found here, http://www.brolero.com/shop/spot-sound-masking-speaker/ offers many benefits to those employed in the legal, medical or financial fields. During meetings in areas around the office or workplace, employees can keep their conversation private because the spot sound masking speaker uses special sound masking techniques to reduce intelligibility and eliminate possible eavesdropping from other employees. Rooms that can benefit from having the spot sound masking speaker placed in them include private offices, examining rooms, waiting areas, hallways and any other area where conversations usually take place.



Those searching for a quick and affordable way to comply with HIPAA regulations regarding indecent disclosure can create a private atmosphere with the spot sound masking speaker. Those who wish to keep the speaker hidden will be pleased to know that it provides an inconspicuous appearance, as it can easily blend with ceiling décor. It can also be installed easily into 2 x 2 or 2 x 4 ceiling tile grid.



Even though the spot sound masking speaker can be easily installed, it is wise to have it installed professionally by an electrical contractor. An electrical contractor can ensure that the speaker is installed and working properly. Clients and patients will appreciate having their conversations kept private, knowing the spot sound masking speaker will keep conversations from being overheard by others.



About Brolero LLC

Located in Roanoke, Virginia, Brolero is a United States business that was founded by Louis Scutellaro, President and owner of Mario Industries (a US Manufacturer) and Mathew Broughton, a successful lawyer and entrepreneur. Successful attorneys around the world turn to the company for high-quality furnishings, products and gifts.



For more information, please visit http://www.brolero.com/. Those interested in the company’s products can connect with Brolero through Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest as well.