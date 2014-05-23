Brolero LLC Now Holding a Sale on the Executive Leather Rolling Briefcase RC500

Roanoke, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Brolero LLC is now holding a sale on the Executive Leather Rolling Briefcase RC500. The popular item has been reduced from $349 to $329, making it even easier for lawyers and law students to practice on the go. The convenient briefcase is also popular among many other professions including finance, insurance, sales, and teaching. Customers looking to buy wheeled briefcases online will save money at Brolero LLC, with deals and special offers available every month.



The Executive Leather Rolling Briefcase RC500 was designed by lawyers to act as a mobile office, with space for pens, laptops, tablets, business cards, calculators, and files. These features make the briefcase perfect for getting work done while waiting to board flights, and with an internal power strip travelers will never run out of outlets. A TSA pocket simplifies airport and courthouse security screenings for streamlined travel. The adjustable steel handle and compact size make boarding and unloading a breeze, and customers can personalize the top flap to separate their bags from others. The Executive Leather Rolling Briefcase RC500 is made from soft glove leather and is flexible to store everything attorneys may need.



For an even more affordable option many customers go with the Premium Rolling Briefcase, now reduced from $249 to $199. This is another smart rolling case that shares almost every feature with the Executive Leather Rolling Briefcase RC500 – the TSA pocket, internal power strip, and mobile office space are all included, but in a durable ballistic nylon package. Either briefcase is a smart option for law students and anyone looking to buy gifts for attorneys.



For more information visit Brolero online or call 1-877-875-9848.



About Brolero LLC

Located in Roanoke, Virginia, Brolero is a United States business that was founded by Louis Scutellaro, President and owner of Mario Industries (a US Manufacturer) and Mathew Broughton, a successful lawyer and entrepreneur. Successful attorneys around the world turn to the company for high-quality furnishings, products and gifts.



For more information, please visit http://www.brolero.com/. Those interested in the company’s products can connect with Brolero through Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest as well.