New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global brominated flame retardant market is forecast to reach USD 2.71 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The brominated flame retardants (BFR) are widely chosen organo-bromine, and halogen flame retardant compounds due to their inhibitory effect on the combustion chemical process. The brominated compound is highly effective in the reduction of flammability of materials especially in plastic and textile-based final products. Brominated Flame Retardant is mostly used in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs), polymer foams, computer casing, electrical cables, and various insulation coatings, among others. The continuous expansion of the consumer electronics, textile industries, leather industries, electrical systems, and flame insulation coatings, are expected to drive the demand of this market throughout the forecast period. Enormous usage of this flame retardant chemical in various components of consumer electronics products are the primary contributors to the market growth.



Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.4% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration for consumer electronics and enormous use of brominated flame retardant in such products, especially in regions like India and China. China also has the largest market globally and the US has some of the most active players in the market.



About 15 to 30% of the Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) brominated flame retardant is mixed in the unsaturated polyesters substance, which are then used in the fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP). Consumer electronics, household goods, automotive parts, and others. Unsaturated polyesters sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.



Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027, having grown with a CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period.



APAC is forecasted to retain its dominance in the worldwide market with the fastest growth rate of about 6.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to its extensive growth in the consumer electronics applications and continuous expansion of the textile products. China, and India are some of the fastest market propellers in this region.



Europe would reach a market share of 25.3% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Germany & Netherlands have some of the valuable players in this region.



North America is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 21.6% of market possession by 2027 and a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Brominated Flame Retardant market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Brominated Flame Retardant market are listed below:



Albemarle Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd., Velsicol Chemical Corporation, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, BASF SE, Nabaltec AG, The Dow Chemical Company, and Clariant AG, among others.



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Consumer Electronics



Textile & Leather Industries



Polymer Industries



Electrical Machineries



Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing



Offline Retailing



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Tetrabromobisphenol A



Decabromodiphenyl Oxide



Octabromodiphenyl Oxide



Pentabromodiphenyl Oxide



Hexabromocyclododecane



Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Polyamides



Styrene Copolymers



Unsaturated Polyesters



Polyolefins



Polystyrene



Others



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Brominated Flame Retardant Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Brominated Flame Retardant Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Substantial growth in the consumer electronics applications



4.2.2.2. Continuous expansion of the textile industries in APAC



4.2.2.3. High demand for brominated flame retardant in thermal-resistant coating applications



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Concerns with the toxic effects



4.2.3.2. Growing implementation of the alternatives



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Brominated Flame Retardant Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends



5.1. End-Use Verticals Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.2. Consumer Electronics



5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



5.3. Textile & Leather Industries



5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



5.4. Polymer Industries



5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



5.5. Electrical Machineries



5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



5.6. Others



5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



