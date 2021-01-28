New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Brominated Flame-Retardant Market



Flame retardants are chemical additives that are applied to the raw materials of different finished end-use goods during the production process to minimize the risks of fire intake and to slow down combustion. Among hundreds of numerous forms of flame retardants, brominated flame retardants (BFR) are commonly preferred organo-bromine and halogen flame retardant compounds due to their inhibition impact on the chemical combustion method.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2476



Market Drivers



The Brominated Flame Retardant is expected to rise at a rate of 5.7% in value from 2019 to USD 2.71 billion by 2027. The global market for brominated flame-retardants is expected to operate substantially as the need for brominated flame retardants in different end-use verticals is being guided substantially. The continuous growth of consumer electronics, textiles, leather, electrical systems, and flame insulation coatings is expected to fuel demand for this market over the forecast duration.



Regional Outlook



The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global market with the largest market share of around 47.3% in 2018. APAC is also forecasted to obtain the highest growth of about 6.4% throughout the forthcoming years, due mainly to its vast demand for the consumer electronic devices combined with the continued growth of the textile factories and extensive usage of the brominated flame-resistant in such end-use products production process. China and India are some of the quickest markets, while the United States has some of the main players in this market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



About 15 to 30% of the Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) brominated flame retardant is mixed in the unsaturated polyesters substance, which are then used in the fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP). Consumer electronics, household goods, automotive parts, and others. Unsaturated polyesters sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.



Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027, having grown with a CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period.



APAC is forecasted to retain its dominance in the worldwide market with the fastest growth rate of about 6.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to its extensive growth in the consumer electronics applications and continuous expansion of the textile products. China, and India are some of the fastest market propellers in this region.



Europe would reach a market share of 25.3% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Germany & Netherlands have some of the valuable players in this region.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Brominated Flame Retardant market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Brominated Flame Retardant market are listed below:



Albemarle Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd., Velsicol Chemical Corporation, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, BASF SE, Nabaltec AG, The Dow Chemical Company, and Clariant AG, among others.



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Consumer Electronics



Textile & Leather Industries



Polymer Industries



Electrical Machineries



Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing



Offline Retailing



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Tetrabromobisphenol A



Decabromodiphenyl Oxide



Octabromodiphenyl Oxide



Pentabromodiphenyl Oxide



Hexabromocyclododecane



Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Polyamides



Styrene Copolymers



Unsaturated Polyesters



Polyolefins



Polystyrene



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2476



Radical Features of the Brominated Flame Retardant Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Brominated Flame Retardant market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Brominated Flame Retardant industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Brominated Flame Retardant Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Brominated Flame Retardant Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Brominated Flame Retardant Market By Sales Channel Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Brominated Flame Retardant Market By Type Channel Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Brominated Flame Retardant Market By Applications Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Brominated Flame Retardant Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



11.1. Albemarle Corporation



11.1.1. Company Overview



11.1.2. Financial Performance



11.2. Akzo Nobel N.V.



11.2.1. Company Overview



11.2.2. Financial Performance



11.3. Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd.



11.3.1. Company Overview



11.3.2. Financial Performance



11.4. Velsicol Chemical Corporation



11.4.1. Company Overview



11.4.2. Financial Performance



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2476



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Foliar Spray Market Share



Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Analysis



Polymer Binders Market Growth



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.