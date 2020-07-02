Bromine Derivatives Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Bromine Derivatives Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019 - 2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the bromine derivatives market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & forecast 2019-2029, and it offers a comprehensive assessment of the most market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the bromine derivatives market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the bromine derivatives market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the global market outlook, supply-side as well as demand-side trends, and recommendations, etc.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and detailed segmentation of the bromine derivatives market, which will help in understanding the basic information about the bromine derivatives market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the basic information of the bromine derivatives market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with product innovations and key market development.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the key inclusions of the report. It includes key developments of the bromine derivatives market, strategic collaborations, and long-term partnerships.



Chapter 05 – Global Bromine Derivatives Market Demand (Volume) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the bromine derivatives market between the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 06 – Global Bromine Derivatives Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the price of the bromine derivatives in several regions throughout the globe. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing is analyzed in this section.



Chapter 07 – Global Bromine Derivatives Market Size (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the bromine derivatives market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical bromine derivatives market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2014 – 2018), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).



Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the bromine derivatives market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the bromine derivatives market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the bromine derivatives market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Moreover, readers will understand the value chain analysis, chemical industry overview, forecast factors, etc.



Chapter 09 – Global Bromine Derivatives Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029, by Derivative

Based on the derivative, the bromine derivatives market is segmented into sodium bromide, calcium bromide, zinc bromide, TBBPA, DBDPE and other. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the bromine derivatives market and market attractiveness analysis based on application.



Chapter 10 – Global Bromine Derivatives Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029, by Application

Based on application, the bromine derivatives market is segmented into, flame retardants, organic intermediate, oil & gas drilling, PTA synthesis, biocides and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the bromine derivatives market and market attractiveness analysis based on the robot type.



Chapter 11 – Global Bromine Derivatives Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029, by End Use

Based on end use, the bromine derivatives market is segmented into, chemical, oil & gas, construction, pharmaceuticals, electronics and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the bromine derivatives market and market attractiveness analysis based on end use.



Chapter 12 – Global Bromine Derivatives Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the bromine derivatives market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa and Oceania.



Chapter 13 – North America Bromine Derivatives Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America bromine derivatives market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the technology and countries in North America.



Chapter 14 – Latin America Bromine Derivatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the bromine derivatives market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 15 – Europe Bromine Derivatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the bromine derivatives market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 16 – South Asia Bromine Derivatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia are the prominent countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia bromine derivatives market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia bromine derivatives market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 17 – East Asia Bromine Derivatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the bromine derivatives market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the bromine derivatives market in East Asia.



Chapter 18 – Oceania Bromine Derivatives Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the bromine derivatives market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the bromine derivatives market in Oceania.



Chapter 19 – Middle East & Africa Bromine Derivatives Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the bromine derivatives market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC countries, Northern Africa, Turkey, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 20 – Emerging Countries Bromine Derivatives Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter provides information about how the bromine derivatives market will grow in major countries of China and India during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 21 – Market Structure

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the bromine derivatives market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 22 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the bromine derivatives market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the bromine derivatives report are Israel Chemicals Limited, Lanxess AG, Albemarle Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, Tetra Technologies Inc, Neogen Chemicals Limited, Hindustan Salts Limited, Mil-Spec Industries Corp., Solaris Chemtech Industries Limited, DSL Chemicals (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Jordan Bromine Company, others.



Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the bromine derivatives market report.



Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the bromine derivatives market.