Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Bromine & Its Derivatives Market - Global Trends & Forecasts 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Bromine & Its Derivatives Market by Derivatives (Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, And Hydrogen Bromide), Application (Flame Retardants, Oil & Gas Drilling, Biocides, Medicinal, Hbr Flow Battery, Plasma Etching, PTA Synthesis) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts 2018
The report on bromine & its derivatives captures its global market by volume and revenue. The global market for bromine & its derivatives is growing at a rapid pace in Asia-Pacific, and ROW regions. The demand for bromine & its derivatives is driven by end-user industries such as oil & gas, textile, electronics, automotive, water treatment, agricultural, furnishing, shipbuilding, pharmaceutical, and construction. Currently, the market for bromine & its derivatives is increasing owing to the following factors:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Strict environmental policies and favourable regulations encouraging the use of bromine & its derivatives in coal fired power plants to reduce mercury elements
- Increasing consumption of brine fluids due to increasing demand and production of oil & gas
- Increasing demand for biocides in agricultural and water treatment industry
About the market
The global market for bromine & its derivatives has grown significantly during the last few years, and it is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by a growing consumption in the Asia-Pacific region.
Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for bromine followed by North America, ROW, and Europe. In addition, Asia-Pacific is currently the largest importer of bromine. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for bromine & its derivatives across the world. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% in the next five years. ROW is the second fastest growing market for bromine & its derivatives followed by Europe and North America. It was observed that manufacturers prefer to establish manufacturing facilities in proximity of raw material source; thus, securing an uninterrupted supply of raw materials.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Propionic Acid & Derivatives Market By Applications (Animal Feed & Grain Preservatives, Food Preservatives, Herbicides, Cellulose Acetate Propionate) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Butadiene Market & Its Derivatives (SBR, PBR, ABS, SB Latex, Adiponitrile, NR, & Others) Market, by Applications & Geography - Trends and Forecasts to 2018
- Phosphorus & Derivatives Market By Type (Ammonium and Industrial Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Chloride and Pentasulfide), and Application (Fertilizer, Detergent, Food, Water Treatment, Flame Retardant) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Syngas Market & Derivatives (Methanol, Ammonia, Hydrogen, Oxo Chemicals, N-Butanol, DME) Market, by End Use Application, Feedstock, Technology, and Gasifier Type - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Renewable Chemicals Market - Alcohols (Ethanol, Methanol), Biopolymers (Starch, PLA, PHA, Polyethylene & Others), Platform Chemicals & Others - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Seed Treatment Market - Global Trends, Forecasts & Technical Insights up to 2018
- Amino Resin Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Adhesives & Sealants Market By Chemical Type, By Technology, By Applications (Pressure Sensitive Adhesive, Packaging , Construction, Automotive, Woodwork, & Others) & By Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Food Enzymes Market By Types (Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipase), Applications (Beverages, Dairy, Bakery), Sources (Microorganisms, Plants, Animals) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018