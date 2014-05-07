Bromine Market Estimated to Reach 776,844.91 Tons in 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The report, “Bromine & its derivatives market by Derivatives (organobromines, clear brine fluids, and hydrogen bromide), Application (flame retardants, oil & gas drilling, biocides, medicinal, HBr flow battery, plasma etching, PTA synthesis), & Geography – Global trends & forecasts 2018”, defines and segments the global bromine & its derivatives market with analysis and forecasting of the market by revenue and volume.



Browse 107 market data tables and 44 figures spread through 226 pages and in-depth TOC on “Bromine & Its Derivatives Market – Global Trends & Forecasts 2018"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bromine-market-42782196.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Request for free 10% customization of report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomization.asp?id=42782196



Asia-Pacific: Biggest Market of Bromine & its Derivatives



Asia-Pacific is currently the largest consumer of bromine & its derivatives. China is the largest consumer of bromine & its derivatives in Asia-Pacific. Bromine is extracted from seawater, salt lakes, and brine wells. The demand for bromine & its derivatives in this market is driven from major applications such as biocides, flame retardants, oil & gas drilling, plasma etching, and PTA synthesis. Biocides are the fastest growing applications for bromine & its derivatives in Asia-Pacific. Flame retardants are the largest applications for bromine & its derivatives in Asia-Pacific. Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Tata Chemicals Limited (India), and Gulf Resources Ins. (China) are among the largest manufacturers of bromine & its derivatives in Asia-Pacific.



Flame Retardants: Biggest Application of Bromine & its Derivatives

Flame retardants are currently the biggest application for bromine & its derivatives. Its consumption is expected to increase to 729,536.78 tons by 2018. Brominated flame retardants are appropriate for use in industries such as textile, construction, automotive, furnishing, and electronics to protect commodities from fire hazards.



Asia-Pacific is currently the largest and fastest growing consumer for flame retardants across the world. The market revenue for flame retardants in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.43% by 2018.



Organobromines: The Largest Derivative for Bromine



Organobromines is the largest derivative for bromine across the world. The annual consumption for organobromines is expected to reach 10,295,564.75 tons by 2018. They are brominated organic compounds used to manufacture flame retardants, biocides, and dyes. It is also used in pharmaceutical formulations; drugs containing organobromines are used for treating pneumonia and cocaine addiction. Flame retardants are the largest and fastest growing application for organobromines. Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for organobromines across the world. China is the largest consumer of organobromines in Asia-Pacific.



Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), Chemtura Corporation (U.S.), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Gulf Resources Inc. (China), Tata Chemicals Limited (India), Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel), Jordan Bromine Company Limited (Jordan), Tetra Technologies Inc. (U.S.), and Hindustan Salts Limited (India) are some of the major manufacturers of bromine & its derivatives in the world.



Download Sample PDF of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=42782196



Browse related Reports:



Acetic Acid Market & Its Derivatives (Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Acetic Anhydride, & Ester Solvents - Ethyl Acetate & Butyl Acetate) Market By Applications & Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/acetic-acid-market-187403448.html



Phosphorus & Derivatives Market By Type (Ammonium and Industrial Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Chloride and Pentasulfide), and Application (Fertilizer, Detergent, Food, Water Treatment, Flame Retardant) – Global Trends & Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/phosphorus-derivatives-market-1148.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets