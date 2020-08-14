Bronchial Thermoplasty Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 153.80% During the Forecast 2020 to 2026

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "the global Bronchial Thermoplasty market titled Global Bronchial Thermoplasty Market (By Age Group: 18-30 years, 30-50 years, and Greater than 50 years. By Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2026?. The market is estimated to reach US$ 99.68 Bn by the year 2026 growing at an extraordinarily high CAGR of 153.80% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The current valuation is at US$ 57.90 Mn. The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Bronchial Thermoplasty on both regional as well as global level.



Browse the full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/global-bronchial-thermoplasty-market-21



Bronchial thermoplasty is one of the most important invasive processes for asthmatic patients. This type of treatment mainly includes tissue heating through the application of therapeutic radiofrequency energy to the airway passage, thus eliminating the development of smoother muscles which comes in the way of the airway wall. Asthma patients who take numerous medications still have to suffer from asthma attacks. This is the reason why they are unable to move on with their daily lives, including going to school or work. Bronchial thermoplasty has proven to be beneficial for such people. This medical procedure also offers other benefits including fewer hospital visits, lesser asthma attacks, along with a better quality of life. Growing asthma communities on social media sites and increasing awareness of the people are some of the major positive factors influencing the growth of the Bronchial Thermoplasty market.



Bronchial Thermoplasty market has been classified on the basis of its age group which includes 18 to 30 years, 30 to 50 years, and greater than 50 years. Amongst the different age groups, 30 to 50 years age group segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth could be attributed due to a larger number of people belonging from this age group category who generally suffer from severe asthma. As per the suggestion by their asthma specialist or physician, they choose the bronchial thermoplasty treatment for their effective treatment. Along with this, the growing disposable income of the people that is coupled with their increasing awareness towards a disease-free healthy life is further projected to boost a huge market opportunity for the global bronchial thermoplasty market.



Based on its regional demand, the global bronchial thermoplasty market is fragmented into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Among all the five major global regions, North-America is projected to hold the largest share of the bronchial thermoplasty market in the year 2018, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share due to the growing number of clinics and hospitals in Canada and the United States.



To know more about this study, request a free sample report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/global-bronchial-thermoplasty-market-21



Boston Scientific Corporation in October 2013 got its endorsement from the China Food and Drug Administration for its Alair® Bronchial Thermoplasty System. The system provides one with a unique and effective therapy for those patients who suffer from severe asthma and are not under the control with inhaled corticosteroids and long-acting beta-agonists. The medical process of the Bronchial Thermoplasty (BT) eliminates airway contraction, thereby reducing the severity of the asthma attacks. Also, this treatment reduces the frequency or occurrence of asthma attacks.



Company Profiles: (Revenue, Product /Brand Offerings, Company Highlights)



Boston Scientific Corporation

McLaren Health Care

Global Bronchial Thermoplasty Market Has Been Segmented Into:



By Age Group (Years)



18 to 30



30 to 50



Greater than 50



By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Download Free PDF Sample Request: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/global-bronchial-thermoplasty-market-21



About Us:



Sheer Analytics and Insights as firm is created to balance between client requirements without compromising the core values of Market research in –terms of quality, factual correctness, market awareness and analysis. SAI goes back to the root of Market Research in terms of TAM (Total Available Market) and PAM (Potential Available Market) and assess the same quantifying all Push and Pull factors.