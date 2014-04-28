Bronte Rose Offers Its Online Store to Sell Shabby Chic Accessories and Vintage Style Items

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Home is never complete if it’s not accessorised and decorated with the appropriate furniture, accessories and other lighting elements. Choices differ from person to person and people choose a vast range of options to make their homes look great. One such trend is decorating the house with chic accessories as well as giving it a vintage look. The options for this particular styling are huge as well. One such place where people can buy shabby chic décor accessories as well as vintage styled items is the store at Bronte Rose. Bronte Rose is a family run business, which is based in the Yorkshire moors. The area has always been popular due to the creative Bronte sisters as well as their brother Branwell who was an artist.



The store is named after them and presents a vast range of traditional styled and shabby chic accessories . Prior to 2010 the company was named as MyShabbyChic and sources products from all over the world which can be as far as east of india. Their effort enables the customers to create their own spaces while incorporating unique decorative styles. The aim of the store has always been to offer affordable range of products for every class of customer. The store also offers products for special occasions such as birthdays, weddings, or simply days for celebrations. They could be normal paper chains or customized Christmas paper chains .



The shabby chic gifts collection includes products for every corner of the house. It could be the bathrooms, bedrooms, walls, floors, inside, outside, or the hall area. Using these accessories, people can transform the look of their homes and create a great atmosphere for their families to stay within. The store is vast and has been segregated with products under different categories. It gives the option to the customers to shop based on their occasions, range, areas inside the house, etc. The shop also offers free delivery if the orders are above £50 to anywhere within UK. They have been known as a popular family based business over the years and had been popular as a company which values to deliver good customer services. Customers can browse through the range of products and order their preferred ones in minutes. The shop offers multiple modes of payment options and once the payments are processed the goods are shipped to the customer’s doorsteps.



When at the site, customers can check out the blog which also features regular updates regarding tips, styles and suggestions for decorating their houses in a beautiful manner. In case of any queries they can get in touch with the representatives through the contact us page on the website.



About Bronte Rose

URL: http://www.bronterose.co.uk/

Bronte Rose is an online store for the family run business based in Yorkshire moors. The store features a wide variety of products in the shabby chic and vintage designed accessories. Customers can book their products and get it delivered in any part of UK.



For Media Contact:

Company : Bronterose.co.uk

City, State, Country: NYC, NY, USA

Website: http://www.bronterose.co.uk/