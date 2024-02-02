Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

Brooge Energy Limited is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) concerning whether a series of statements by Brooge Energy Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Brooge Energy Limited reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $41.76 million in 2021 to $81.54 million in 2022, and that its Net Income increased from $25.69 million in 2021 to $27.22 million in 2022.



On December 22, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") came to a $5 million settlement with Brooge Energy Limited that will allow it to settle charges in which Brooge committed fraud by lying to the SEC about its revenue in order to sell $500 million in securities. The SEC alleges Brooge broke "the antifraud, proxy statement, reporting, and books and records provisions of the federal securities laws." There would also be a $100,000 penalty to Brooge's former Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Nicolaas Lammert Paardenkooper and Brooge's former interim CEO Lina Saheb. According to the SEC order, "both Paardenkooper and Saheb knew, or were reckless in not knowing, of the fraud."



Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) declined from $6.3 per share in February 2023 to $1.59 per share on January 30, 2024.

