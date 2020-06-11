Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Brentwood, TN based Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $4.53 billion in 2018 to over $4.05 billion in 2019, and that its Net Loss declined from $528.25 million in 2018 to $267.93 million in 2019.



On April 30, 2020, media outlets reported that a proposed class action had been filed against Brookdale Senior Living Inc accusing the Company of, among other things, "chronically insufficient staffing" at its facilities in an effort to meet financial benchmarks.



Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) declined from $3.98 per share on April 9, 2020, to as low as $2.39 per share on May 14, 2020.



