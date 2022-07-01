Brookfield Investment Management Firm to Open German Office

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- Opportunities in Europe's industrial powerhouse are attracting more firms to countries like Germany. Brookfield Investment Management, for example, announced in April of this year that it is focused on increasing its European exposure with a new Frankfurt office. The office could open as early as 2022, as the firm is keen to tap into the growth potential in the region and triple the $120 billion of assets it already holds in Europe. With such a strong industrial base, Germany is an obvious target for Brookfield, which is looking at large industrial assets, as well as German manufacturers in areas such as chemicals and precision-machinery. The office in Frankfurt will be the third that the firm has opened in Europe, as it already has two, one in London and one in Madrid. One of Brookfield's London executives will be moving to Frankfurt in order to head up the new office.



Monitoring expansion, like that taking place at Brookfield in Frankfurt, is vital to spotting opportunities in investment management recruitment. Selby Jennings has been a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services industry since 2004 and is always on top of the latest industry news, especially where it may affect career opportunities. The firm works with a range of organisations, from innovative small enterprises to large global firms to help ensure a healthy flow of business-critical talent. Selby Jennings is very well resourced to provide support, as the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. Plus, the team has a strong network of connections with firms across the industry and this, plus its focus on acting on the latest opportunities, makes it a key partner for ambitious candidates keen to take a career-defining next step. As well as investment management recruitment, Selby Jennings consultants also specialise in a range of other banking and financial services hiring, including insurance and actuarial roles, quantitative research and trading and financial technology jobs.



Selby Jennings is a specialist in investment management recruitment in Germany but recognises that this is a global sector that requires international reach. Nationwide in Germany, the firm has established a network that covers most major hubs, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. In addition, the team in Germany is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+ and is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Expansion can be a vulnerable time for any business and it's key to ensure that the right team is in place so that growth is guaranteed. Consultants at Selby Jennings are trained on an ongoing basis so that they can provide insightful and consistent support to make this happen - and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as investment management recruitment opportunities there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Investment Banking Vice President, Fixed Income Sales and VP Technology [M&A].



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



