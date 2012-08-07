Brooklyn Acupuncture Nook Gains a Devoted Following Due to Its Chinese Medicine Treatments

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Acupuncture has been used for treating medical conditions since ancient times. Now, an increasing number of specialists are applying these methods in the present day and seeing impressive results. The recent acupuncture trend has been growing for the past decade, and many people regularly turn to acupuncturists to relieve chronic pain, medical disorders and mental health issues.



For residents of Manhattan and Brooklyn, there is one Brooklyn acupuncture clinic that is gaining attention by providing a variety of Chinese medical treatments. The clinic is called the Brooklyn Acupuncture Nook, and it is run by a husband and wife team, Michael Pingicer and Kelly Pitts.



At the Brooklyn Acupuncture Nook, the emphasis is on a holistic approach that also takes into consideration the general lifestyle and habits of the person being treated.



The website explains the clinic’s methods: “Michael uses acupuncture and other forms of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), including Chinese herbs and moxibustion (a localized heat treatment). TCM has been proven effective for many, many conditions. All treatment begins with a proper diagnosis, which takes place during the patients’ first visit. Michael spends a lot of time getting a complete picture of the person’s health and lifestyle.”



BrooklynAcupunctureNook.com offers an explanation of the treatments offered and the general conditions that can benefit from the treatments like chronic pain and fatigue as well as specific conditions like cardiovascular disorders, metabolism issues and gastrointestinal problems. The editorial content goes in to great detail on each treatment, acupuncture in particular is covered in great detail, covering frequency of treatments, safety, how it works and an explanation of why the procedure is painless.



Website visitors can also read about the massages administered by Kelly Pitts, including Swedish massage, deep tissue massage and hot-stone massage. The site contains a plethora of testimonials from patients many of whom report miraculous results.



By visiting the Brooklyn Acupuncture Nook website, Manhattan and Brooklyn residents can find out about treating a variety of different ailments through these ancient methods.



Brooklyn Acupuncture Nook is the husband-wife team of Michael Pingicer, Licensed Acupuncturist and Kelly Pitts, Licensed Massage Therapist operating in Park Slope, Brooklyn and serving the community of New York City. Michael Pingicer has volunteered on a successful mission with the Tibetan Refugee Healthcare Project treating Tibetan refugees in India with acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine.



