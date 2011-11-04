Brooklyn Brand – Rocawear Clothing & Brooklyn Native – Tracy Balan

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2011 -- On Thursday, October 27th 2011 (New York, NY), Tracy Balan, Rocawear Clothing, Beyonce’s Cosmetology School and Atlantico Rum presented the 1st Annual Gala “The Art of Hair”. The event, which was hosted at Rocawear Show Room in New York, NY, was in keeping with Tracy Balan’s Brooklyn roots showing her growth and artistic approach to hair as well as Rocawear’s overall brand growth. Tracy Balan introduced her gallery-like hair exhibit with nine models strategically placed on podiums, topless but covered with unique body paint and adorning Rocawear clothing. Guest where greeted upon entering by a contemporary violinist who accompanied a DJ. The room consisted of press, well-wishers and industry insiders. Guests enjoyed delicious cocktails, and Drinks of Atlantico Rum and specialty drinks from the Witches Brew.



Michael Beasley of the Minnesota Timberwolves says - “This show was amazing and Tracy Balan is very talented”.



When asked what made this event come about? Tracy Balan was quoted as saying:



"Often time’s hairstyling can become mundane and predictable, and once that happens, you have failed hairstyling. My goal is to reintroduce it from its current state of mediocrity, and return its brilliance and fervor. With the collective help of: Beyonce’s Cosmetology Students, Rocawear Clothing, Know Image, Balan Inc, Dark & Lovely, Kiss Products and Atlantico Rum tonight I believe we came one step closer to accomplishing just that."



Perhaps the most touching and ground shaking master piece was when Tracy Balan walked in to introduce her master piece into the center of the room. The Coifed Bride- “she is distinctive, appealing, and stunning. A memorable day, for a memorable bride” as quoted by the creator: Tracy Balan. The creator Tracy Balan also unveiled her new line of custom Coifed Head Pieces that will be available in mid-November 2011 – they caught the eye of Buyers.



From the personal welcoming of guests, to the alluring sound of the violinist, “The Art of Hair” by Tracy Balan evening was as multifaceted as it was fashionable with it electrifying hairstyles.



The event sponsor were as follow Rocawear Clothing, Balan Inc, Kiss Products, Dark &Lovely, Know Image, Jane Carter, Monster Energy Drink, Sky Vodka, Jane Carter, Alantico, Soft Cup, Beyonce Cosmetology School, Gifted Apparel. The collaboration showed that being hair-fashionable and socially responsible can go hand in hand.



About Coifed by Tracy Balan:

Founded in 2009, "Coifed By: Tracy Balan" started as a service, only offered to celebrities and high-profile individuals. Now, all are welcome to come bask in the luxury Beauty techniques established by Hollywood elite, hairstylist.



About the Creator Tracy Balan:

Utilizing her childhood dream as a guide, Tracy Balan decided to enroll into cosmetology school. With all acquired skills and developing new ones, Balan has created a lane of her own. Through professionalism and creativity she received the attention of top UK songstress, Florence Welch of Florence and The Machine and became her primary hairstylist. Tracy also received notoriety through all her work with the Iconix and Rocawear brands.



With her growing success, the tenacious Balan continues to further her education in hair, currently being certified as a Master in hair extensions. Tracy knows 9 different hair extension techniques, not including the traditional “sew-in” procedure. She is also responsible for inventing a looping method.



Tracy Balan will be launching a line of hair accessories, available on HairChitChat.com in November 2011.