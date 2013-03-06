Brooklyn Chimney Cleaning Company, Allied Chimney, Launches Brand New Website

Freeport, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Allied Roofing & Chimney, a family owned company, which provides roofing and chimney service to all the New York boroughs & Long Island, is launching their new website, http://alliedchimneyny.com. Having a website makes them more visible and helps them reach out to the public.



The company provides all of the Chimney and Roofing professional services, including repair, inspection, installation, cleaning and maintenance. A company spokesperson said, “We have been serving the New York Metro community for 20 years and creating an online presence was important in order to make information of all of our services easily accessible.”



The new website is well-designed and can be navigated with ease. The details of each of the services can be found at the top of the page under ‘Chimney Services’ and ‘Roofing Services’. Critical information on why chimneys should be routinely cleaned, monitored and maintained is explained clearly on these pages. Specially noteworthy are the diagrams and pictures that are easy to understand and help educate public on benefits of the services provided by them.



Allied Roofing & Chimney also offers a 24 hour emergency service which can be accessed by simply a phone call at any time. They also offer demolition services and post-demolition clean-up of commercial or residential properties.



“We have respect for our customers and take customer satisfaction seriously. Our roofing and chimney services are among the best in tri-state area and our website will broaden our reach and help gain more customers,” said the company spokesperson emphasizing the importance of having a new website. The company wishes to enhance their web presence even more by allowing sharing via social networking websites such as Facebook and Twitter.



They offer competitive pricing of their services and also discount coupons on their home page. Visit their website to request a free quote, or call 1-800-641-9080 for more information.



