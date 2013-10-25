Brooklyn Heights Locksmith Introduces Home Automation Intercom

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Brooklyn Heights Locksmith, a leading provider with over 15 years of experience, has introduced the Home Automation Intercom. Customers look to home automation from a locksmith in Brooklyn that they can depend on. The intercom is found in large establishments such as schools, offices, ships, and healthcare facilities. This electronic communications system provides a maximum level of caution.



At the press of a button, one can communicate with the person on the other end. Reliability is a major factor when selecting an intercom, and that’s just what this unit provides. Residents can also depend upon the company’s range of other locksmith services.



Available 24/7, these Brooklyn locksmiths also specialize in door and gate access, security windows, cars, safes, access control systems, and security locks. Representatives are always on hand to provide commercial and residential customers with options and advice. The company also responds to emergencies within 15 minutes.



Brooklyn NY locksmith technicians can help during lockouts, extract broken keys, open car doors, and tackle other emergencies. These services help improve the security of neighborhood residents and the company also works to accommodate customers’ budgets.



An online resource provides articles about security issues and specific products known to offer the most protection. A service map and contact form are provided on the website as well. All staff members are licensed and ready to meet anyone’s security needs, so when it comes to a locksmith BrooklynHeights is well served.



For more information on the Home Automation Intercom and the 24 hour locksmith Brooklyn residents can go to www.brooklynheightslocksmithny.net



About Brooklyn Heights Locksmith

Brooklyn Heights Locksmith has provided lock installation and service for over 10 years. The company fixes broken locks, helps customers locked out, and handles a number of lock and gate issues. Service is available 24/7. Call 718-989-2059 or go to www.brooklynheightslocksmithny.net for more information.