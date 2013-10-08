Brooklyn Locksmith Provides Fast Response Times and Better Pricing and Materials

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- According to NeighborhoodScout.com, Brooklyn rates 40 on the crime index, which means that Brooklyn is safer than 40 percent of other cities in the United States. Citizens reported more than 6,000 burglary crimes, leading to a rate of 2.40 per 1,000 citizens. "Any citizen concerned about the safety of his or her property needs to contact a 24 hour residential locksmith for a home security survey to ensure his or her residence is protected to the best of their ability," the Brooklyn Locksmith Team declares.



The Brooklyn Locksmith Team installs high security locks, electronic locks, cam locks and more. "Prevention remains the key to avoiding property loss, yet, if you find you have already become a victim of theft, we can be of help here also. Once a lock has been repaired or replaced, locksmiths may offer hints, tips and security suggestions to improve the overall safety of the resident to prevent future losses. Our technicians understand what thieves look for when targeting a home and offer the home security survey to ensure customers understand the same," the Brooklyn Locksmith Team continues.



With more than 500 professional locksmith technicians to call on, the Brooklyn Locksmith Team promises better materials, better pricing and technicians along with faster response time. "For those who own a home and a business, corporate accounts receive many benefits such as dedicated locksmith service. For more than 11 years now, customers have been turning to the Brooklyn Locksmith Team for reliable home security services and we can be of help to you too," The Brooklyn Locksmith Team goes on to say.



When one finds him or herself in need of a 24 hour commercial locksmith or a 24 hour automotive locksmith, the Brooklyn Locksmith Team can also be of help. Offering access control systems, key card systems, lock repairs, safe combination changes, ignition replacement and more, the Brooklyn Locksmith Team meets the needs of customers in a wide variety of areas. "Don't hesitate to call day or night as locksmiths work around the clock and we can have a locksmith to you within a matter of minutes. We strive to be the only locksmith you will ever need for your residential, commercial and automotive needs" the Brooklyn Locksmith Team states.



About Brooklyn Locksmith

Brooklyn Locksmith, a wide range locksmith company, offers a network of over 500 professional locksmith technicians to save customers time and money. Clients receive better prices, better locksmith technicians, faster response time, better materials and more thanks to the network and almost any location within the city may be reached in a matter of minutes. In business, for more than ten years, the Brooklyn Locksmith Team offers clients what they want and need when hiring a locksmith.