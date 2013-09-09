Brooklyn Motor Inn: A Five-Minute Drive from Brooklyn to Manhattan

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Finding a quality hotel with affordable price rates in New York is now made possible by Brooklyn Motor Inn. This is one of the top choices by tourists among other Brooklyn motels near Manhattan because of the affordability of their lodging and services, better amenities and convenient location to nearby cities in New York. Motor Inn is the best alternative to expensive Manhattan hotels yet hotel guests can still experience the luxurious image of New York. It is because the inn tries to reflect typical New York lifestyle without sacrificing the affordable price rates for their customers. This is done by hiring qualified and experienced customer service staff, modern building structure and hotel furniture and freshly prepared rooms.



By staying at Brooklyn Motor Inn, hotel guests will only take five minutes to drive to Manhattan and visit some of the most exciting attractions found in both cities. The easy access to transportation terminal like the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal makes it convenient for guests to tour around downtown Brooklyn and visit the Barclays Center where concerts and sports games are often held. Motor Inn is also one of the many New York City Brooklyn Motels that exerts so much effort in making sure that each guest room is well-maintained and clean. Although the price rates are relatively affordable, it is not excuse to provide hotel guests a room that they don’t deserve. This is why Brooklyn Motor Inn applies the three C’s in their services at all times: Comfort, Cleanliness and Courtesy.



By bringing together the expected modern amenities that any hotel should have, Brooklyn Motor Inn offers the following amenities:



- Card lock and video surveillance security

- Facilities and rooms are accessible by handicapped guests

- Smoking and non smoking rooms available

- Free parking

- Round the clock housekeeping and front desk

- Coffee and snack vending machines



For more details, please visit http://dodbusopps.com/45905/23.htm



For Media Contact

Company Profile: Brooklyn Motor Inn

Address: 140 Hamilton Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11231

Phone: (718) 875 2500

Fax: (718) 875 5000

Visit: http://dodbusopps.com/45905/23.htm