Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The Internet’s talk radio programming pioneer has announced today that long time Hollywood actor, Dirk Blocker of the Golden Globe winning comedy TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and his wife Danielle Aubuchon, a certified personal trainer, will join Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, hosts of Active Aging for Boom Chicka Boomers on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel ( http:// www.voiceamerica.com/show/2315/active-aging-for-boom-chicka-boomers ) Wednesday April 23, at 8 a.m. Pacific Time.



Dirk and Danielle will discuss how they deal with the pressures of being in the entertainment and fitness industries as baby boomers. While training and commuting to Hollywood, Dirk and Danielle keep themselves and their relationship healthy despite the stress of having different schedules, commutes, and minimal time together. For both of them, midlife means rediscovering career passions, achieving new dreams, and adjusting to changes.



Last year Dirk was cast in the new Fox hit sitcom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as the clueless Detective Hitchcock. Brooklyn 99 was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Comedy, and show star, Andy Samberg took home “best actor in a comedy.” The show’s been renewed for a second season with Dirk elevated to regular cast member status.



Dirk met his wife almost 30 years ago in an acting workshop. They’ve been madly in love ever since. Both their fathers were successful actors who passed along their profession’s joy. Danielle has acted in television, film, commercials, and on stage. She is also a certified personal trainer, yoga, and Pilates instructor with her own business, Alternative Fitness. Dirk grew up watching his dad (Dan Blocker, of Bonanza) play make believe for a living and decided that was a career path he could appreciate. When not acting, teaching fitness, or training, Danielle and Dirk welcome life's adventures with their faithful canine & ethical advisor, Chester.



Active Aging for Boom Chicka Boomers airs live on Wednesdays at 8 AM Pacific / 10 AM Central / 11 AM Eastern on TheVoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel. To access the show log onto (http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2315/active-aging-for-boom-chicka-boomers). All shows will be available in Kymberly Williams-Evans’ and Alexandra Williams’ Content Library on The VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel for on-demand and pod cast download, (http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2315/active-aging-for-boom-chicka-boomers).



About Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams

International fitness professionals, twins, and edu-tainers, Kymberly Williams-Evans, MA and Alexandra Williams, MA have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened-- with them--in Europe, before leg warmers and thong leotards were the rage. They teach, write, and present their programs on land, sea and airwaves. Kymberly is a former faculty for the Dept. of Exercise and Sports Studies at University of California Santa Barbara: Alexandra edits and writes for IDEA: The Association for Health and Fitness Professionals. Catch them on their VoiceAmerica.com radio show Active Aging for Boom Chicka Boomers, at events you hire them to present at, and on their website http://funandfit.org.



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http://www.amazon.com/AirKast-Inc-Voice-America/dp/B00IGH8WPO



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About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 14 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.