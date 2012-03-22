Brooklyn's Eloise Edwards to Partner with Clean Green Nation

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Eloise Edwards, a green professional based in Brooklyn, New York.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Eloise will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Eloise will be charged with helping energy conscious citizen achieve eco friendly living in Brooklyn.



“Advances in renewable energy and green living have never been more important than they are right now,” says Eloise. “Brooklyn is an excellent place to watch green technology flourish in a highly industrialized area. New York’s solar rooftop map even shows us that green expansion is possible where many wouldn’t even think to see it.”



Along with the valuable resources and information that Eloise will bring to customers, consumers will also have the ability to purchase green energy products straight from Eloise and Clean Green Nation. These products will range in usefulness and exemplify what it means to adopt a sustainable lifestyle in your own home. Users will have the ability to shop, compare and buy from a reputable dealer and learn more about their products before doing so.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is also dedicated to education and other informational resources that will help bring awareness to energy consumers. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy through its products, services and expert staff.



"Being a part of Clean Green Nation really allows me to make a difference when it comes to advocating and teaching renewable energy to concerned homeowners," explains Eloise. "Everything from the greener building plans in Brooklyn, all the way down to the amount of energy used in your home impacts the renewable energy industry. I’m excited to connect the topics and show people what it really means to live sustainably."



Eloise will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://eloisee.cleangreennation.com.