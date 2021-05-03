Brooks Group Is Announcing It's 5 Star Excellence in Account Management Program

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The Brooks Group has released its Spring 2021 schedule for the Excellence in Account Management Workshop. This multi-day workshop is curated specifically for individuals in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare industries. Attendees at the conference will not only experience keynotes and sessions led by executive-level cohorts but breakout sessions and workshops designed to reinforce practical applications for proven strategies to help nurture and grow existing client relationships.



The Spring program will be held between May 11–13 and is designed to encourage agility and problem-solving techniques that will help account managers instantly recognize client pain points and identify in which ways their firm can address them through effective solutions. Additionally, this program's coursework is designed to assist account managers in learning how to develop customized strategies to meet individual customer needs while also improving their firm's value proposition.



"An account manager's role revolves around serving as a helping hand to the client," said Peter Haines, Director of Business Development. "A vital part of that role is in understanding the client's challenges even before they do, so that the account manager can offer solutions before the client knows what to ask for. That shows true understanding of the client's situation, and it's a true demonstration of dedication to service."



The Account Management workshop combines lectures, role-playing simulations, interactive activities, and after-session assignments designed for attendees to complete when they're in the field. The program is also designed to help attendees understand the unique challenges built into the current market and will include the following coursework:



Case studies with scored simulations

Strategic account planning

Customer relations management

Executive-level presence



The Excellence in Account Management program is designed to help attendees reshape their client management and adopt an executive-level approach to client needs. Key takeaways for attendees will include understanding how to properly contrast their firms from the competition as competitive providers through enhanced customer response and resolution methods. The program aids in flexible strategy development as well as leveraging an understanding of market analysis to create an adaptive approach to account management.



About The Brooks Group

The Brooks Group is an independent organization that focuses on enhancing communication skills for business executives. An emphasis is placed on training programs that are designed to create collaborative environments among executives from a variety of industries to improve analytical and interfacing methodologies that translate into improved internal communications and external relations with clients and customers. The Brooks Group also provides consulting and market research support to members of the biotech/pharmaceutical and healthcare industries to bring about healthcare reform.