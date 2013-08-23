Broomsticker.co.uk Has Launched Two New Categories on Its Catalog of Wall Stickers

Tyne And Wear, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- A website whose mission is to provide affordable and superior quality wall stickers has just announced that they will be adding two more categories in their catalog of wall stickers. Word has it that the people behind Broomsticker.co.uk decided to release a couple of categories, namely Motivational Quotes and Keep Calm and…, after a ton of their customers requested for such additions. With this latest development, loyal customers of Broomsticker.co.uk will now have more choices and options for their wall stickers. Furthermore, these additions will give their customers an opportunity to own an inspirational or relaxing sticker for their wall. To view Broomsticker.co.uk’s latest additions, navigate to http://broomsticker.co.uk/motivational-quotes-decals and http://broomsticker.co.uk/keep-calm-and-love-wall-stickers



The addition of the Keep Calm and… category was a direct result of company’s competent and exceptional customer support. As a leading UK wall stickers manufacturer, Broomsticker.co.uk is committed to providing their customers with what they want and need. After receiving a ton of requests for adding more relaxing wall stickers in their catalog, Broomsticker.co.uk decided to create the Keep Calm and… category.



The Keep Calm and… category, as the name implies, is a new category from Broomsticker.co.uk that is mainly consisted of a tranquil and relaxing wall stickers. In this category, you will find a wide array of cool and relaxing wall stickers, such as the Keep Calm and Drink Vodka, Keep Calm and Gagnam Style, Keep Calm And Keep Ballin’, Keep Calm And Carry on Classic Wall Sticker, Keep Calm and Put the Kettle on, Keep Calm Like A Sir, Keep Calm And Hack the Planet, and a whole more. To get a complete list of the wall stickers from Broomsticker.co.uk’s Keep Calm and… category, visit http://broomsticker.co.uk/keep-calm-and-love-wall-stickers.



The Motivational Quotes category was designed by the people behind Broomsticker.co.uk to help their customers get some motivation from their wall stickers. With their motivational wall stickers, you will be able to get some encouragement and motivation to help you overcome certain issues in your life. Furthermore, these stickers will help you succeed in your endeavors.



In this category, customers get to choose from a broad range of inspirational and motivational wall stickers, including Expect problems and eat them for breakfast’ A.A. Motapert Quote, “If your dreams don’t scare you they’re not big enough”, “You are never too old…”, Do you want to know who you are?...Thomas Jefferson, The Best way to predict your future is to create it, and many more. For more wall stickers with motivational quotes from Broomsticker.co.uk, navigate to http://broomsticker.co.uk/motivational-quotes-decals.



The prices for the wall stickers from these categories are very affordable and reasonable. For £15 or ever less, you get a full-sized inspirational quote or relaxing wall sticker that you can use for your car, garden or home. Aside from providing affordable deals for their wall stickers, Broomsticker.co.uk also offers a heap of free stuff and discounts to their customers. To avail their high-grade and affordable wall stickers, contact them through http://broomsticker.co.uk/contact.



Author - Arnold

Company Name : Broomsticker.co.uk