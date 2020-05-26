Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Global Market Insights, Inc. provides a detailed overview of Broth market with respect to the pivotal drivers influencing the revenue graph of this business sphere. The current trends of market in conjunction with the geographical landscape, demand spectrum, remuneration scale, and growth graph of this vertical have also been included in this report.

2016 Market Size - USD 2 billion

2024 Forecast Value - USD 29 billion +

Shifting consumer preference regarding animal-based stock as an effective protein source is expected to drive broth market growth during the forecast timespan. Increasing awareness towards health benefits including enhancement of protein synthesis, hydration, immunity and weight loss will support product penetration.

Rise in the occurrence of several health issues including arthritis and leaky gut syndrome due to improper diet will boost industry. Rising preference for healthy diet to prevent expensive medical treatment is projected to boost broth market expansion.

Advancement in food production and processing technologies, including digitalized and automation, industrial process will support product penetration. Manufacturing capacity additions and increasing R&D investments in the latest technologies will positively impact broth market share.

Well recognition of bone broth in the U.S., Spain, and the UK will open new opportunities for manufacturers in the overall market growth. Small scale businesses are projected to grow rapidly by gaining high-profit margin in this business. Enhanced financial funding from government for technological upgradation and improving manufacturing facility set ups will further boost industry.

Shelf stable products were valued over USD 1.9 billion in 2016, shifting consumer preference towards ready-to-eat food products will remain a key factor for rapid growth in this segment. A growing need to lessen dependency on refrigeration services throughout storage, distribution and marketing of food products will propel product demand. High cost of refrigeration products in several emerging economies will further encourage broth producers to incline towards shelf stable foods.

Beef is anticipated to account over 14% of the broth market share by 2024. Rising beef production as well as consumption in several countries, including Argentina, China and the U.S. are expected boost product demand. Global consumption of beef was standing at 129 billion pounds in 2016. Continued development and upgradations in beef imports and exports is a major factor driving industry share over the forecast timespan.



Multi-outlet distribution channel will register growth over 3.9% up to 2024, surging retail industry coupled with high consumer trustworthiness on these outlets will instigate market growth from this segment. Superior factors, including improved buying experience and promotional strategies pertaining to discount & offers will foster product demand.

The Europe broth market generated over USD 1 billion revenue in 2016 owing to increasing aged population and rising health care services expenditures. High consumer awareness in the region regarding long-term health benefits associated with product consumption over traditional soups & expensive medicines is projected to propel