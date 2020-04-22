Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- Rise in the occurrence of several health issues including arthritis and leaky gut syndrome due to improper diet will boost broth Market. Rising preference for healthy diet to prevent expensive medical treatment is projected to boost broth market expansion. Ancient Nutrition, for instance, a company best known for its bone broth protein and collagen supplement powder, has recently snagged USD 103 million in funding through the private equity firm VMG Partners. The funding also included the participation from over 100+ influential investors across the health & wellness industry. With these funding, the company plans to elevate its resources and further strengthen its stance in the global broth industry.



Another instance is of Bonafide Provisions that made it to the headlines for its new line of Drinkable Veggies, which have a perfect blend of bone broth and organic vegetables. Sources also reveal that the company's popular chicken broth secured a second position among the highest-selling products. Other companies in this space include Kettle & Fire, Bare Bones, The Stock Merchant, Bulletproof, and Campbell Soup Company.

Well recognition of bone broth in the U.S., Spain, and the UK will open new opportunities for manufacturers in the overall market growth. Small scale businesses are projected to grow rapidly by gaining high-profit margin in this business. Enhanced financial funding from government for technological upgradation and improving manufacturing facility set ups will further boost industry

Beef is anticipated to account over 14% of the broth market share by 2024. Rising beef production as well as consumption in several countries, including Argentina, China and the U.S. are expected boost product demand. Global consumption of beef was standing at 129 billion pounds in 2016. Continued development and upgradations in beef imports and exports is a major factor driving industry share over the forecast timespan.

The Europe broth market generated over USD 1 billion revenue in 2016 owing to increasing aged population and rising health care services expenditures. High consumer awareness in the region regarding long-term health benefits associated with product consumption over traditional soups & expensive medicines is projected to propel regional industry growth.



Although still a niche market, broth products have registered commendable growth statistics in the recent years. Increasing popularity of the bone & beef broth, particularly in UK, US, and Spain have opened new growth avenues for this small-scale business to expand in full gusto. In fact, according to SPINS, US retail sales of bone broth augmented by three folds to USD 19.7 million in 2016. As a matter of fact, the per capita consumption of beef in the U.S. alone was over 55 pounds in 2016 and with increasing number of millennials recognizing the health benefits, beef broth industry size is envisaged to cross USD 450 million by 2024. Changing lifestyle, high disposable income, and growing consumer consciousness regarding health benefits stand as the most prominent factors propelling regional broth industry size. Analysts further speculate that this market is fueled by small but highly engaged set of health-conscious consumers, Whole30 fans, and Paleo enthusiasts. Banking on these health food fads, the overall North America broth market is estimated to register a y-o-y growth of 4% over 2017-2024.

Broth market is stringently controlled by a regulatory frame of reference, on account of the fact that broth manufacturing entails the involvement of meaty bones. Currently, owing to the budding nature of this business, the competitive hierarchy of broth market is marginally disorganized. Inclusive of biggies such as the Campbell Soup Company, Progresso, Paleo, and Bonafide Provisions, broth industry also acknowledges the presence of home-based producers, local food manufacturers, and a few independent SMBs. On these grounds however, analysts speculate this business sphere to be ripe for investments in the future, especially with financial backing from regional governments.



Consumer dietary choices have been increasingly inclining toward nutrition-based foods lately, a trend that is forecast to provide a feasible growth avenue for broth market stakeholders. Not to mention, another principal factor responsible for the surging broth industry size is the growing prevalence of disorders such as arthritis and leaky gut syndrome. As per the estimates provided by the Arthritis Foundation, close to 50 million adults in the U.S. had been officially diagnosed with arthritis in 2016. This number is projected to rise by 49% by 2040. In a bid to boost bone health and performance and avoid long-term medical expenses, alternative treatment methods have been gaining ground. This has essentially formed the crux of broth market, given that these products encompass pivotal ingredients such as gelatin, collagen, glutamine, and glycine.