Brother Martin (George Martin Freeman) and the Universal Life Church Monastery, Offer Support and Pays Tribute to Brother Michael and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Brother Martin (George Martin Freeman) the President and Presiding Chaplain for the Universal Life Church Monastery Storehouse, Inc., of Seattle, WA. on Friday June 1st, 2012 joined the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Community Page on Facebook. In addition to joining he offered a testimonial by acknowledging he "Liked" the Universal Life Church World Headquarters (See Picture), led by President and Presiding Bishop, Brother Michael or the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM.



The significance of this development is epic, for the better part of the past two years Freeman has led an assault against Brother Michael, including making claims publicly Brother Michael was a convicted felon, had an extensive criminal record, he even filed a civil suit. But here comes George looking to extend an olive branch, now claiming to be in support of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, an organization led by the same individual he has ridiculed for the past two years.



Upon hearing of this development, Brother Michael sent to Brother Martin a welcome email and made the following statement;



"If it is my Brother's intent to admit to wrongdoing and to apologize, such is not necessary, but it is accepted unconditionally. If it is my Brother's intent to learn more about Christ, I am more than willing to be my Brother's teacher and mentor. I have no animosities and I hope that this can be a start to a friendship and a relationship of mutual respect for each other. I have many non-Christian friends and I'd be honored to have Brother Martin as my friend."



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only Universal Life Church that follows a traditional doctrine of faith. It is the largest faith based Universal Life Church in the world, ordaining both men or women as Independent Catholic Priests and/or as Non-Denominational Ministers, who serve in all facets of the Christian Ministry.