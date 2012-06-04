Brother Michael of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Calls for Government and Churches to Set Aside Their Labe Makers

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Announcement: Brother Michael, President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters has issued a statement on same sex marriage, the LGBT lifestyle and heterosexuals verses homosexuals. Ref: goarticles.com Brother Michael wrote as follows: Staight, Gay, Same Sex Marriage - Why Are We So Infatuated With Having to Label People? by Brother MichaelSexual Preference, Same-Sex Marriage, LGBT Community, Heterosexual, Straight, Lesbian, Bi, Gay, Transgender and so forth, all labels of today's society and why? What is going on here, what is the big need for everyone to categorize someone based on sexual preference?



We have Churches who stand behind the LGBT community and attack others. We have Churches who stand behind the Heterosexual population who attack those those of the LGBT community. The United States of America as a country is creating conflict within by our fellow Americans segregating our brothers and sisters based on sexual preference. It wasn't too long ago, where black people used one public rest room and white people used another, perhaps instead of Mens or Ladies Rest Rooms, we should have Rest Rooms for Heterosexuals and Homosexuals. Sounds foolish does it not, almost as foolish as black people using one rest room and white people using another? We need to stop labeling people in this country. We are all God's Children, we are all Brothers and Sisters. We are not Black or White! We are not Heterosexual or Homosexual!



Growing up in Milwaukee, WI., I saw what segregation and desegregation did for the public school system, the neighborhoods and the communities in the '60s and '70s. It created turf wars, gang warfare and a division that continues today all because some politicians and law makers felt they needed to affix labels to individuals contingent on what part of the city they came from.



As President and one of the ordaining Bishops of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, many times I am asked; "Does your Church ordain homosexuals?" My answer; "I have no idea, it is not a question we ask during the ordination process."



There is a very easy solution to all of this, regardless of your stance here in the USA we live in a free country. To deny any two adults the availability to marry, regardless of what views one may have it is unconstitutional. The Bible is not a book of rules to be enforced by any mortal or Church here on Earth, only God can pass judgment and hand down punishment.



So let us leave it up to God. The US Government and Churches need to stop trying to play God. Society needs to stop playing with its label maker, and start looking at individuals for who they are not for whom they attempt to create a label for. Does it really matter what one's sexual preference is? Does it really matter who are neighbor is sleeping with?



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a worldwide Religious Organization who ordains men or women as Independent Catholic Priests and/or as Non-Denominational Ministers who serve in all facets of ministries. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is central authority for 1000's of Churches and/or Religious Organizations worldwide and is also home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network. A vocation in ministry can be a very enjoyable and rewarding career, perhaps you may wish to give thought to serving our Lord Jesus as one of his disciples, ordained by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters.