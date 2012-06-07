Brothers Give Away Free Tools to Contractors and Homeowners

Chatham, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- Contractor Quotes is the leading site for contractors and homeowners tools. Free of charge, homeowners will be able to quickly connect with a wide range of contractors to hire. You can easily meet a contractor that fits your needs and start bringing your ideas to life.



Brothers Steve and Greg launched Contractor Quotes to create a toolbox where contractors and homeowners are finally able to connect free of charge in order to complete their home repairs, renovations, maintenance and improvement. By using this site and taking advantage of the tools, homeowners will be able to save money and get the repairs they need.



The site is user friendly, so users can easily find what they are looking for. If an individual is looking for a contractor, all they have to do is go to the homepage and click on "find contractors." This gives individuals the chance to meet and screen contractors for any home renovation or job. Once the user clicks on "find contractors," they will need to type in what they need - kitchen renovation, cleaning service, lawn care, etc. After that, they will need to fill out the basic details, then go to the next page and continue.



In the contractor members area there are free tools for contractors to post their latest deals, connect with past customers for repeat work, remind current customers of upcoming jobs, get testimonials from homeowners to boost their online credibility and more. These free tools are automated and customized for the contractor, helping them reach the professional quality of a much larger business for free so that they can compete with the bigger firms and impress their clients.



On the site, users will also be able to view samples of the jobs performed by clicking on "pictures." Here, the user will come face to face with pictures of pools, kitchens, bathrooms and more.



Contractor Quotes will help individuals save money. For those searching for deals, they can simply click on "Deals" and fill out the information.



This is not only a site for those looking for contractors, but it is also a site for contractors looking for business. Basement finishing contractors, kitchen renovation contractors, bathroom renovation contractors and much more can be found through this site.



About Contractor Quotes

The site is full of tools, resources and information that are for both contractors and those needing something done to their home.



For more information send an email to Steven Escott at service@contractorquotes.ca or call Mr. Escott at 519-784-8271.