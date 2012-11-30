Brown-Forman Wine and Spirits Praises SMT for Best Hiring Practices

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Scientific Management Techniques (SMT), http://www.scientific-management.com, has delivered industrial skills training and assessment services for four decades. SMT supported Brown-Forman with identifying best candidates to hire. According to John R. Willis, Manager of Reliability Engineering at Brown-Forman, “The use of the products and services offered by Scientific Management Techniques has been critical to our ability to hire the best candidates with the highest probability of success in our work environment. The Standard Timing Model assisted in the selection of the line operators recently hired. These employees have continued to perform above the norm in subsequent years.”



Brown-Forman Corp. is a diversified producer of fine quality consumer products. It was founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown in Louisville, KY, U.S. The original brand, Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, was America's first bottled bourbon and remains one of Brown-Forman's finest brands today. Brown-Forman employs 4,120 people worldwide with about 1,000 located in Louisville. It is one of the largest American-owned spirits and wine companies and among the top 10 largest global spirits companies.



SMT has experienced a significant increase in business as manufacturing organizations search for solutions to the skills shortage. “We understand the hiring process in industry. Our clients use our machines to lower the risk and cost of hiring,” said Richard Whouley, founder of SMT “Identifying and quantifying skills prior to hire is the single most effective means to insure a quality, highly productive hiring decision in industrial settings. Our clients embrace our assessment machines and methodology due to the financial benefits and productivity enhancements delivered by identifying the most capable candidates and incumbents.” The assessment machines identify and quantify the skills required to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot a modern manufacturing facility.



SMT’s industrial skills training program is a hands-on, 100% demand-driven program. The curriculum has been built by and for industrial operations professionals over the last four decades. The program is particularly effective in an environment where education and industry work together to address and solve the skills shortage.



Scientific Management Techniques is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry. The assessment capabilities, together with demand-driven skills training program, are used in manufacturing and education organizations in thirty-one countries to solve the skills shortage and drive industrial productivity.



